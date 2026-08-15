Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai home: A blue kitchen, private pool and music room

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai home offers sea-facing views, a pool balcony, blue kitchen, warm dining area and a dedicated music room.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 15, 2026 02:59 PM IST
Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben home tour videNupur Sanon and Stebin Ben got married in Udaipur in January this year (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)
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Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon recently opened the doors to their stunning house, which offers privacy, space, and balconies overlooking Mumbai. The couple, who got married in January this year in Udaipur, offered a glimpse of their home.

In the video, Nupur reveals that the sea-facing building has only seven private residences, which are home to celebrities like Guru Randhawa, Neha Dhupia, and MS Dhoni. The building has a contemporary exterior, with large balconies overlooking the city. Inside, Sanon and Ben’s home combines neutral interiors with pops of colour and plenty of open spaces.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

A green entrance

The house opens with an entrance featuring a deep green door with an ornate black grille and glass panels. The detailing gives it a traditional touch, while the green shade adds a contemporary element.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's home tour video The entrance opens with a foyer area leading to the living space (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The living room is bright and spacious, with large glass windows that let natural light flood the room. A brown-and-beige sofa occupies much of the room, while a TV unit sits along one wall. A staircase leading to the upper floor is also visible, adding to the open-plan layout.

A balcony with a pool

Just like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s house, Nupur and Stebin’s balcony also includes a small blue-tiled pool. The space appears to be a mini terrace, with several plants and greenery surrounding it. The glass railing adds a sophisticated touch to the balcony.

Nupur Sanon home tour video The balcony features a cosy corner with a round table and a small pool by the side (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The balcony also has a dining corner with a round table and cane chairs. Black-and-white flooring adds contrast to the otherwise green-filled space. The couple reveals that it is difficult to stand on the balcony during rains.

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Also Read | Inside Shreya Kalra’s home: A vastu-inspired space with 9-foot smart sofa, Mumbai skyline views

Inside the blue kitchen

The kitchen is one of the highlights of the entire space. Equipped with light blue cabinets, white countertops, and warm lighting, a large island sits at the centre and doubles as a workspace. The L-shaped kitchen, which also offers considerable storage, appears minimal and aesthetic.

Nupur Sanon kitchen The kitchen follows a white tone with light blue cabinetry (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The dining area has a more intimate look, with a wooden table, green chairs, and a striped sofa. Two statement chandeliers hang above the dining table, while artwork and warm lighting add dramatic character to the space.

A music room for Stebin Ben

The dedicated music room for Stebin, as seen in the Curly Tales video, features framed music posters, records, and photographs on the walls. The room also has a keyboard, guitar, speakers and recording equipment, making it a functional space for him to work on music.

Moving on, Stebin plays his stunning white piano placed in the living area.

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2 biggest mistakes homeonwners make in kitchen designing

Sukriti Sharma, Partner, Plüsch, shared the biggest mistakes homeowners make while designing a kitchen, stressing  that appliances and kitchen design should be planned together, as cabinetry, storage, and layouts need to accommodate them from the outset.

“Treating these decisions separately often leads to compromises later,” Sharma said.

Another mistake, the expert added, is finalising materials independently rather than considering the kitchen as a complete system.

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“Flooring, countertops, cabinetry finishes, and appliances should be selected in coordination to ensure visual and functional consistency. Natural light and ventilation are also often overlooked. Access to sunlight and proper airflow can significantly improve how the kitchen feels and performs over time,” Sharma explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

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