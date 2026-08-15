Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai home: A blue kitchen, private pool and music room

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben got married in Udaipur in January this year (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon recently opened the doors to their stunning house, which offers privacy, space, and balconies overlooking Mumbai. The couple, who got married in January this year in Udaipur, offered a glimpse of their home.

In the video, Nupur reveals that the sea-facing building has only seven private residences, which are home to celebrities like Guru Randhawa, Neha Dhupia, and MS Dhoni. The building has a contemporary exterior, with large balconies overlooking the city. Inside, Sanon and Ben’s home combines neutral interiors with pops of colour and plenty of open spaces.

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