Inside Nimisha Sajayan’s 2,334-sq-ft Kochi home: Earthy interiors, bold colours and private Dolby theatre

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After The Great Indian Kitchen, Nimisha Sajayan is winning hearts with her acting stint in Babita Singh Reporting. The Malayalam actor, who made her acting debut with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, owns a 2,334-square-feet house in Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala.
Designed by Concepts Design Studio, the 4 BHK home blends earthy textures, traditional Indian accents, and playful colours. The home combines wood, cane, brass, rattan, patterned tiles, and rich colours. Take a look at Nimisha’s expansive two-storey house on their YouTube channel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The living lounge blends traditional Indian elements with mid-century warmth. Two wooden couches with woven cane backs, upholstered in terracotta fabric, surround a round dark-wood centre table with a brass centrepiece.
An entertainment unit features a large TV that sits above a long dark-wood media console, flanked by traditional wooden carvings and framed artwork. Patterned sheer blinds allow natural light to filter into the room.
The adjoining dining space follows a classic aesthetic, with a solid dark-wood dining table surrounded by rounded upholstered chairs in neutral grey and beige tones.
Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors offer views of lush tropical scenery, while lattice-patterned blinds add another decorative element. A brass bowl filled with yellow flowers and a hanging brass bell near the staircase bring traditional touches to the space.
The bohemian bedroom combines distressed blue-and-white wooden flooring with crisp white quilted bedding. A macrame dreamcatcher hangs above the bed, while woven pendant lights sit above tall, narrow windows. A dark green rattan chair and a round light-coloured rug complete the relaxed space.
Another bedroom takes a contemporary approach, with a grey concrete-textured feature wall behind a low-profile wooden bed dressed in mint-green bedding. Brass pendant lights hang above the bed, while intricate geometric floor tiles add visual interest. A coral-red accent chair, blush-pink vanity stool and large indoor palm bring pops of colour to the room.
The brick-and-floral bedroom combines rustic textures with softer details. An exposed red-brick border runs along the upper wall above a dark green tufted headboard, while white floral bedding lends the room a softer feel. Timber-framed windows with white blinds flank the bed, with a wall-mounted picture light highlighting the framed artwork.
The vanity room features a large arched mirror surrounded by warm, Hollywood-style globe bulbs. Slate-blue custom wardrobes with brass handles provide storage, while a wooden vanity counter adds warmth. Floral-printed window shades complement the room’s vintage-inspired aesthetic.
For entertainment, the actor’s home also features a private Dolby theatre with recliner seats. The space is covered in deep indigo and dark purple acoustic panelling, with purple LED neon strips running vertically and across the ceiling. Multiple rows of plush, dark reclining theatre seats complete the immersive setup.
Creativity has a dedicated space in the form of an art studio and workspace. Continuing the distressed blue flooring and raw grey walls seen elsewhere in the home, the room features easels displaying colourful abstract paintings, a white writing desk and a dark green rattan armchair with a knitted throw. Custom blue storage cabinets are also visible through the doorway.
The balcony features colourful, vintage-inspired patterned floor tiles and a frameless glass safety railing overlooking greenery. A single wood-framed chair with soft pink upholstery sits in the corner, paired with a fringed macrame throw to create a cosy spot for reading or relaxing.
The kitchen continues the home’s earthy yet colourful aesthetic. Dark green lower cabinets contrast with white upper units with brass pulls.
A blue-and-white patterned ceramic tile backsplash runs along the counter, complemented by soft-grey horizontal wall panelling. A wooden Venetian blind and modern black glass chimney hood complete the space.
Khyathi Jetwani and Manish Jetwani, founders of IRRA Luxury Living, shared their insights on how Indian art, crafts, woodwork, stone, and textiles are incorporated into contemporary luxury homes. The experts highlighted that Indian craftsmanship is ubiquitous in modern homes today, and traditional elements are dominating entire spaces.
“Handcrafted woodwork, carved details, silver and silver-plated décor, Indian art, artisanal textiles and natural stone can add depth and character to a modern home without making it feel overtly traditional,” Khyathi and Manish explained.
“Silver, in particular, works beautifully with contemporary interiors because of its ability to add a refined sheen without overpowering the space. The beauty lies in pairing these elements with clean architectural lines and contemporary furniture, allowing the craftsmanship to stand out while still feeling relevant to the space,” they added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.