Inside Nimisha Sajayan’s 2,334-sq-ft Kochi home: Earthy interiors, bold colours and private Dolby theatre

After The Great Indian Kitchen, Nimisha Sajayan is winning hearts with her acting stint in Babita Singh Reporting. The Malayalam actor, who made her acting debut with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, owns a 2,334-square-feet house in Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala.

Designed by Concepts Design Studio, the 4 BHK home blends earthy textures, traditional Indian accents, and playful colours. The home combines wood, cane, brass, rattan, patterned tiles, and rich colours. Take a look at Nimisha’s expansive two-storey house on their YouTube channel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Living lounge with Indian accents

The living lounge blends traditional Indian elements with mid-century warmth. Two wooden couches with woven cane backs, upholstered in terracotta fabric, surround a round dark-wood centre table with a brass centrepiece.