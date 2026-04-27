Inside Manoj Tiwari’s Delhi residence: Antique sword collection, Kashmir room, gym garden, and more

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Politician and actor Manoj Tiwari recently gave a tour of his official Delhi residence, which he gave a personal touch inspired by experiences that shaped his life. During a home tour with filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, he revealed that nearly every room in the sprawling home is named after an Indian city or destination.
The residence, where he lives with his wife Surbhi and their two daughters, is a blend of traditional Indian design with contemporary elements. From curated artwork to spiritual décor and memorabilia, every corner reflects his journey through cinema, politics, and family life.
One of the most striking spaces in the house is the “Kashmir room,” a vibrant sitting area inspired by the picturesque Valley. Designed as a place for energetic discussions and informal meetings, the room features striking yellow sofas and armchairs against soft neutral walls. Large windows fill the space with sunlight, while built-in shelves display idols and trophies collected over the years.
“There is Patna. There is Banaras. But Kashmir is close to my heart,” Manoj told Farah.
Another alluring area is the “Ranthambore room,” named after his time spent in the famous tiger reserve. The space features a forestcore vibe, with leaf-pattern wallpaper, warm wooden flooring, and oversized grey seating for brainstorming sessions. It also has a beige wingback chair, which adds to the room’s relaxed vibe.
The “Lokhandwala room” is dedicated to his years in Mumbai as an actor. Inspired by classic city apartments, the room features long wooden-framed sofas with cream upholstery, wood-panelled walls, and a prominent golden deity sculpture, reflecting nostalgia.
One of the home’s most talked-about features is the politician’s extensive collection of decorative swords. Displayed like a private gallery, the collection reportedly includes hundreds of pieces arranged alongside antique wooden cabinets, family photographs, and a large portrait of his mother.
Next up is a garden gym that has been set up beneath a large tree, allowing him to exercise in the middle of the landscaped lawn. Inside the private areas, the home takes on a more contemporary feel.
Bedrooms are styled with plush upholstered headboards, full-height wooden wardrobes, and a polished design that resembles a luxury hotel suite. Despite the modern touches, the rooms feature spiritual elements with paintings of Krishna and Radha, along with several Ganesha idols.
Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that the city-themed rooms often enable people to be more expressive of their emotional experiences. “The room operates as a personal extension which displays one’s values while it governs how people interact and provides space for social needs, personal expression, and social environment control,” he said.
He also explained that home decoration allows people to create emotional spaces. “People suffering from life uncertainties and high-pressure situations use their customised home environment as their safe space for emotional recovery. People use these spaces to show their personality traits, value systems, and life choices through their social interactions. The spaces function as emotional extensions of the self, which enable people to experience both personal control and social understanding,” Dr Krishna said.