Inside Manoj Tiwari’s Delhi residence: Antique sword collection, Kashmir room, gym garden, and more

Politician and actor Manoj Tiwari recently gave a tour of his official Delhi residence, which he gave a personal touch inspired by experiences that shaped his life. During a home tour with filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, he revealed that nearly every room in the sprawling home is named after an Indian city or destination.

The residence, where he lives with his wife Surbhi and their two daughters, is a blend of traditional Indian design with contemporary elements. From curated artwork to spiritual décor and memorabilia, every corner reflects his journey through cinema, politics, and family life.

The Kashmir room

Large windows fill the space with sunlight (Image source: Farah Khan/YouTube) Large windows fill the space with sunlight (Image source: Farah Khan/YouTube)

One of the most striking spaces in the house is the “Kashmir room,” a vibrant sitting area inspired by the picturesque Valley. Designed as a place for energetic discussions and informal meetings, the room features striking yellow sofas and armchairs against soft neutral walls. Large windows fill the space with sunlight, while built-in shelves display idols and trophies collected over the years.