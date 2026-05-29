Inside Maniesh Paul’s Mumbai home: A blend of English and European aesthetic

Popular host and actor Maniesh Paul recently unveiled parts of his expansive new home in Mumbai, as he and his wife Sanyukta welcomed filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to their abode. On Farah’s vlog, the duo can be seen standing near a blue entrance featuring a nameplate that reads, “Pauls 2002-2003.” Inside, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor’s house exuded a blend of English and European aesthetics. While exploring the expansive residence, the Main Hoon Na director joked that the house’s size was enough for her to complete her daily 10,000 steps indoors.

The home tour began in a spacious living room featuring a navy-blue sofa set against a textured white brick wall. Above it, a large abstract artwork depicting horse heads in brown tones added an elegant focal point for entertaining guests. The space also included a coffee table placed on a patterned rug.

Maneish Paul home tour: Spacious living area (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Maneish Paul home tour: Spacious living area (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

One of the highlights of the modern home is its wooden flooring, which adds a warm character to the entire space. The home also features a dedicated bar area with elongated wooden chairs against a chic counter, while the green glass cabinet adds to the carefree vibe. The cabinet has been adorned with one-of-a-kind décor pieces, including tumblers with straw and an eye-catching red frame.

Another standout space in the home is a wooden display cabinet showcasing Maneish’s achievements over the years. Stretching from floor to ceiling, the structured unit features an impressive collection of trophies, awards, and memorabilia from his career. Family photographs and quirky decorative pieces are placed among the accolades.

Mediterranean-inspired balcony

The balcony teleports the space from metropolitan elegance to a Mediterranean-inspired sanctuary. Overlooking the Mumbai skyline, the outdoor area features patterned blue-and-ochre tiles, white brick walls, and floating wooden shelves that enhance its European charm. Lush greenery fills the balcony, with bougainvillaea and several potted plants adding vibrancy. Paired with wrought-iron railings, the design creates a tranquil corner reminiscent of a Spanish courtyard.

Maneish Paul’s Mumbai home tour: Mediterranean-inspired balcony (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Maneish Paul’s Mumbai home tour: Mediterranean-inspired balcony (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Separated from the living room by glass-panelled wooden sliding doors, the dining area balances sophistication with warmth. At its centre is a long marble-topped dining table accompanied by teal velvet chairs, creating a refined yet inviting setup.

A dark-wood coffered ceiling crowns the room, while a vintage-inspired chandelier adds grandeur overhead. Floral wallpaper softens the overall aesthetic.

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Luxury walk-in closet with plush recliner

Another highlight of the home is the expansive walk-in closet, designed with floor-to-ceiling slate-blue cabinetry accented by minimalist black handles. Spacious and meticulously organised, the wardrobe also includes a plush cream recliner.

The tour concluded in the modern kitchen, where mint-green cabinetry continues the home’s signature design palette. Dark marble countertops and a matching backsplash add richness and sophistication.

Maneish Paul’s home tour: Luxury closet Maneish Paul’s home tour: Luxury closet

According to Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant, Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, interior choices play a major role in shaping the emotional vibe of a house. “Like, a navy-blue sofa can make things feel calmer, steadier, and even a bit more sophisticated, somehow. The deeper blue shades are often linked with trust, quiet thinking, and emotional equilibrium, so the living space ends up feeling anchored and reassuring,” Dr Krishna said.

Further, he shared that the floor-to-ceiling trophy cabinet reveals the psychological importance of achievement, validation, and personal memory in domestic spaces. “Trophies and awards act like tangible prompts of hard work, steady perseverance, practical talent, and those big life moments, the ones that actually matter. When people put them in such a noticeable domestic area, they kind of rebuild a sense of identity, quiet pride, and self-worth,” Dr Krishan added.