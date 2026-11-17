Mahhi Vij, currently in Bigg Boss 20, once shared a glimpse inside her Mumbai home, showcasing a space that balances serene, minimalist interiors with a vibrant, functional room designed for her children.

In a home tour with Mashable India, Mahhi said the interiors reflect her family’s personality and interests.

Flora and fauna-coded living space

The living room follows a calm and peaceful theme. Sky-blue wallpaper featuring delicate flora and fauna adds character without making the space feel overwhelming. The colour is complemented by matching tones in the decor, including vases, the centre table and side tables.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.