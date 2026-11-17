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Mahhi Vij, currently in Bigg Boss 20, once shared a glimpse inside her Mumbai home, showcasing a space that balances serene, minimalist interiors with a vibrant, functional room designed for her children.
In a home tour with Mashable India, Mahhi said the interiors reflect her family’s personality and interests.
Flora and fauna-coded living space
The living room follows a calm and peaceful theme. Sky-blue wallpaper featuring delicate flora and fauna adds character without making the space feel overwhelming. The colour is complemented by matching tones in the decor, including vases, the centre table and side tables.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The living and dining areas follow a neutral colour palette of white, black and grey. The plush seating area also features a luxurious massage chair.
Dining space, island crystal chandelier
The dining room features a minimalist glass-top dining table, keeping the overall look clean and understated. On the balcony, a striped canopy adds a playful touch to the otherwise muted interiors.
Mahhi said she wanted their home to be a place that promotes relaxation and serenity. This vision is reflected in their choice of simple colours, furniture and furnishings across the main living spaces.
However, the most personalised part of the home is the children’s bedroom. She brought together her kids’ favourite things to create a room that functions as both a bedroom and a play area.
Whimsical kids’ room with pink-and-blue tones
The kids’ room features a soft pink-and-blue colour palette, allowing the colourful toys and collectables to stand out. Starry lights on the ceiling add a whimsical touch, while the walls feature playful illustrations and accents, including cars, helicopters and upside-down houses.
The sleeping area extends into a spacious playroom and study, giving the children room to play, learn and spend time together. Built-in seating and floor-to-ceiling shelves help divide the space while also providing practical storage for toys, books and other belongings.
Amita Trehan, Founder & Principal Interior Designer, Bravura Design Solutions, explained how homeowners can decide whether to design their balcony as a green space, a dining area, a reading corner, or a lounge.
“The size, orientation, amount of sunlight, view, privacy and weather exposure should then determine how the space is designed. If someone enjoys gardening, a combination of planters, vertical greenery and comfortable seating may work best. If the balcony receives beautiful morning light, it could become a breakfast or reading corner,” Amita said.
“A larger balcony can function almost like an outdoor living room, with lounge seating, a small dining setup or even a flexible combination of uses. I also think balconies should be designed around frequency of use, rather than trying to accommodate everything. A small balcony does not need a dining table, lounge, garden and work desk all at once,” she explained.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.