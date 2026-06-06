Inside Krushna Abhishek’s Mumbai home: Brick walls, all-black kitchen, expansive wardrobe

Indian comedian Krushna Abhishek recently hosted filmmaker, choreographer, and YouTuber Farah Khan at his expansive 3BHK house in Mumbai. In her new vlog, the Om Shaanti Om director revealed the comedian’s humble beginnings in a 1BHK flat at Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.

The home tour begins with Farah struggling to find the flat. Further, Krushna opens the door, giving glimpses of the spacious apartment with a soothing sage-green exterior. The foyer or hallway features a dramatic aesthetic with cement-finish tiled walls and a dark ambience.

Rustic aesthetics

The rustic hallway opens into a sleek all-black kitchen equipped with two refrigerators — one each for Krushna and his wife, Kashmera — along with an oversized pantry stocked with essentials. The living room stands out for its earthy charm, featuring exposed red brick walls paired with a statement wallpaper depicting skyscrapers and a serene body of water.