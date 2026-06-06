Inside Krushna Abhishek’s Mumbai home: Brick walls, all-black kitchen, expansive wardrobe

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Indian comedian Krushna Abhishek recently hosted filmmaker, choreographer, and YouTuber Farah Khan at his expansive 3BHK house in Mumbai. In her new vlog, the Om Shaanti Om director revealed the comedian’s humble beginnings in a 1BHK flat at Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.
The home tour begins with Farah struggling to find the flat. Further, Krushna opens the door, giving glimpses of the spacious apartment with a soothing sage-green exterior. The foyer or hallway features a dramatic aesthetic with cement-finish tiled walls and a dark ambience.
The rustic hallway opens into a sleek all-black kitchen equipped with two refrigerators — one each for Krushna and his wife, Kashmera — along with an oversized pantry stocked with essentials. The living room stands out for its earthy charm, featuring exposed red brick walls paired with a statement wallpaper depicting skyscrapers and a serene body of water.
Adding a personal touch to the space is a painting of Santa Monica placed behind the sofa. One of the bedrooms features a soft and elegant palette with cream-toned walls, green drapes, white furnishings, and a plush bed complete with a cushioned headboard.
During the home tour, Krushna also introduced Farah to the glam room featuring a space fitted with cabinets, large mirrors, and professional ring lights.
The comedian joked that despite earning well over the years, most of the wardrobe space has been taken over by his wife. He shared that her collection of branded shoes, clothes, and accessories fills almost every closet, while he makes do with just one section and stores the rest of his belongings in suitcases stacked above the cabinets.
Mita Mehta, Founder, Interior Stylist & Curator, Mita Mehta Studio, explained how interior designers balance homes that are visually appealing for Instagram while keeping them practical and comfortable for everyday living.
“A home that photographs well and lives well is not a coincidence; it is a decision made at every layer of the styling process. The practical work starts with materials: a linen cushion cover that is removable and washable, a jute or flatweave rug that handles foot traffic without losing its texture, balcony furniture in teak or powder-coated metal with solution-dyed fabrics that hold through sun and rain,” she said.
The interior stylist also stressed the mistakes homeowners make while deciding on decor items and colours. “For neutral living rooms, the mistake is always going too pale and too flat. On screen, it reads clean; in life, it reads cold. The solution is layering within the palette, a warm stone finish, a boucle sofa, a raw linen curtain, and an aged brass accent, so the room has depth at every hour of the day,” Mehta added.