Inside Jasleen Royal’s sea-facing Mumbai duplex: Piano, ‘sunset’ studio, vintage accents

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Singer-composer Jasleen Royal recently gave a tour of her stunning sea-facing duplex in Mumbai. The Heeriye vocalist explained the significance of decorative items and how her home reflects her musical persona and creativity in an episode of Gate Crash by Mashable India. Designed with neutral tones and vintage accents, the home carries a minimal yet eclectic aesthetic. Royal described the living room as one of the most neutral sections of the house, sharing that she enjoys blending different styles and adding subtle vintage elements throughout the decor.
She also shared that she occasionally introduces seasonal pops of colour.
One of the highlights of the luxury home is a grand piano beside a large ocean-facing window, which serves as the living room’s centrepiece. The singer explained that the spot often becomes her creative space, where she practises while watching the sunrise or sunset and jams whenever she experiences a creative block.
Another sentimental corner of the house is a wall adorned with photographs and personal keepsakes. Speaking about her connection to family traditions, Royal recalled her childhood love for kite flying and shared that she continues the ritual every Lohri by flying kites for her parents.
The singer also showcased a dedicated bar area, which she said was designed more for hosting guests than for drinking. Calling herself a typical Punjabi host, she explained that she enjoys feeding, pampering, and entertaining friends and family. The bar seamlessly opens into a cosy dining area often used for gatherings.
Further, she also spoke about her emotional comfort rituals, revealing that chai and buttered toast remain her go-to comfort food whenever she feels overwhelmed or emotionally low.
Her music studio emerged as the most personal part of the home. Designed to feel comforting and intimate, the space houses multiple guitars, a recording setup, a writing corner, and a cosy chair where she enjoys her coffee breaks. The studio also features an altar dedicated to her guru, Yogananda ji, reflecting her spiritual connection to Kriya Yoga.
Shelves in the room display books, photographs of her grandparents, and her Filmfare Awards trophy for Ranjha. Royal shared that learning she was the first woman to win in the Music Composer category made the achievement especially meaningful for her.
Upstairs, the guest room has been designed as a warm space for friends and family, complete with soft seating and sunset views.
Next up, her bedroom features an entirely white and neutral palette. Royal explained that she intentionally avoided colour in the room to create a calming environment that allows her mind to slow down and feel peaceful. The room also opens to a spacious balcony with a comfortable seating area and a table, against the backdrop of the sea.
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Neha Kataria, Creative Director, The Right Address & Interior Designer, LA Archplan, explained how curated elements like old furniture, musical instruments, or handwritten notes help create a space that feels emotionally lived-in rather than overly styled. “Curated objects work the way memory works. They accumulate over time,” she said, adding that, “Interior styling is ultimately a human exercise. It is about shaping spaces around the lives and memories of the people within them. The most memorable homes are the ones that feel deeply specific to the person living there.”
Neha Raina, Design Propeller and Associate Partner of Studio IAAD, shared that one of the biggest decor shifts in modern homes is feeling more grounded and less performative. She explained that natural elements like stone, lime plaster, wood, handcraft finishes are now preferred more by homeowners.
“We are also seeing traditional elements being reinterpreted in contemporary ways, with handcrafted decor and cultural accents being integrated into modern spaces. Homes are becoming softer and increasingly centred around authenticity,” Raina said.