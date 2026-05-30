Inside Jasleen Royal’s sea-facing Mumbai duplex: Piano, ‘sunset’ studio, vintage accents

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal recently gave a tour of her stunning sea-facing duplex in Mumbai. The Heeriye vocalist explained the significance of decorative items and how her home reflects her musical persona and creativity in an episode of Gate Crash by Mashable India. Designed with neutral tones and vintage accents, the home carries a minimal yet eclectic aesthetic. Royal described the living room as one of the most neutral sections of the house, sharing that she enjoys blending different styles and adding subtle vintage elements throughout the decor.

She also shared that she occasionally introduces seasonal pops of colour.

Grand piano with ocean view

One of the highlights of the luxury home is a grand piano beside a large ocean-facing window, which serves as the living room’s centrepiece. The singer explained that the spot often becomes her creative space, where she practises while watching the sunrise or sunset and jams whenever she experiences a creative block.