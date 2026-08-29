Inside Heli Daruwala’s elegant Surat home with a Vaastu-inspired Gujarati hinchko

Actor-dancer Heli Daruwala recently shared a glimpse of her expansive family home in Surat, which blends minimalism with culture and memories. In the house tour video, the Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor shared several moments spent in the thoughtfully designed two-storey house.

Sharing the video on YouTube, Mashable India wrote, “One of Surat’s Most Beautiful Family Homes.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The main entrance opens to a spacious, brightly lit living area with contemporary, elegant design. Lord Shiva’s idol is placed just next to the door. The seating area consists of three beige-coloured plush sofas arranged in a U-shape, accented with solid green and matching throw pillows.

Heli Daruwala’s family home features a spacious, luxurious living space with plush seating (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) Heli Daruwala’s family home features a spacious, luxurious living space with plush seating (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

At the centre is a rectangular wooden coffee table holding a vase of pink and white flowers. On the right side of the living area, large, multi-paned windows with dark frames let in plenty of natural light. The living space also features a large entertainment unit with a big TV and several plants displayed on the panel.

Vaastu-inspired Gujarati hinchko

The highlight of the house is a wooden hinchko, a swing, in an area connecting the living and dining space under the open-to-sky ceiling, designed according to Vaastu. She also pointed out that every Gujarati house has a hinchko. The space, which Heli refers to as her favourite spot, connects to the temple of the house. It also features intricate paintings of Radha and Krishna.

A wooden hichka, a swing, is placed under an open-to-sky ceiling (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) A wooden hichka, a swing, is placed under an open-to-sky ceiling (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Next in the tour is the dining area. It centres around a square white dining table surrounded by six green upholstered chairs featuring wooden accents on their frames. The table is neatly arranged with white placemats that have green embroidery, along with a vibrant floral centrepiece.

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Spacious, modern kitchen

The kitchen is spacious and well-lit with huge windows. It boasts sleek, handleless taupe lower cabinets, a white countertop, and a modern black glass range hood over a built-in gas stovetop. A large sliding window sits behind the sink area, where a traditional terracotta water pot is kept on a stand.

The kitchen features contemporary cabinets in neutral shades (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The kitchen features contemporary cabinets in neutral shades (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

The second floor of the house features the bedrooms. Heli first gives a tour of her minimalist room, featuring a white upholstered bed with a bright green patterned blanket and light cream pillows. Next to the bed, a modern white nightstand holds a colourful patterned mug and a pair of sunglasses. The room is finished with light-coloured walls, a flat wooden accent panel behind the bed, floor-to-ceiling curtains, and the same highly reflective brown stone flooring seen in the dining area.

The bedroom follows earthy elements, with beige walls and a white bed (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The bedroom follows earthy elements, with beige walls and a white bed (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Teal-walled bathroom, terrace garden

The bedroom also boasts a stylish, modern bathroom with striking teal walls and a hint of rustic finish. It includes a sleek floating white vanity equipped with a white vessel sink and silver fixtures. It has a glass-enclosed shower area featuring gold or brass hinges. The house also has a terrace garden, featuring another swing and several plants and fruits.

The bathroom features a sleek floating white vanity (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The bathroom features a sleek floating white vanity (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Khyathi Jetwani & Manish Jetwani, Founder, IRRA Luxury Living, stressed that luxury has become more personal than performative over the years. “A decade ago, luxury was often associated with excess and recognisable labels. In 2026, it is increasingly defined by authenticity, craftsmanship, and objects that carry meaning,” the expert said.

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They highlighted the shift in what homeowners are investing in when it comes to decor. “There is a greater appreciation for longevity. Rather than filling homes with trends, people are investing in timeless pieces that can be lived with for years and eventually become heirlooms. Luxury has shifted from owning more to owning better,” Khyathi and Manish explained.

Further, they shared that younger homeowners are investing in luxury décor more than previous generations. “This generation is also far more informed. Through global travel, international retail experiences, social media, and exposure to the world’s leading design and luxury brands, they’ve developed a far more refined understanding of quality, craftsmanship, and aesthetics,” they said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.