Inside Gaurav Taneja’s Rs 10 crore Gurgaon farmhouse: Chulha meals, organic dairy, cow dung painted walls

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Gaurav Taneja, colloquially known as Flying Beast, has been generating buzz with his content around health. Last year, the YouTuber appeared on the TV reality show, Shark Tank India, to generate investment for his brand, BeastLife.
In a recent appearance on Fun With Farah, hosted by Farah Khan, Taneja shared insights into another of his ventures, Rosier. Under this label, he produces and sells organic items like buttermilk, ghee, and pickles. These businesses are operated from his farmhouse in Delhi-NCR, which he has described in his videos as his most expensive investment, costing around Rs 10 crore as of February 2024.
The filmmaker visited his farmhouse in Gurgaon and offered a detailed look inside the expansive property in her vlog. The property blends luxury with sustainability, serving as both a residence and a hub for multiple ventures, including organic farming and dairy production. It is home to nearly 200 cows, which the YouTuber personally oversees.
The video also put the spotlight on the interior walls of the farmhouse, which are painted using ‘lipai’. This traditional and eco-friendly technique involves cow dung and helps regulate indoor temperature, and acts as a natural disinfectant. Despite initial surprise, Farah noted there was no unpleasant smell, appreciating the rustic yet comfortable aesthetic.
Further, Farah also tried fresh buttermilk with the family and explored the farmland. From mango to lemon, the property has a variety of plants and trees. Taneja later showed her the cowshed, explaining that instead of selling milk directly, he processes it into A2 ghee and butter. His buttermilk is packaged in large glass bottles for sale.
He also introduced his pickle line, Ghar Ka Achaar, which operates under the Rosier brand. The vlog then concluded with gift exchanges and a litti chokha meal.
Watch here:
There is a common belief that organic food is healthier and provides better nutrition than conventionally grown food. However, experts clarify that the difference is often more about safety than nutrition. Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics, Akash Healthcare, highlighted that organic food is preferred due to low to zero exposure to pesticides and chemicals. “While some studies suggest slightly higher antioxidant levels, the overall nutritional difference is not drastic,” she explained.
She added that choosing organic can reduce long-term exposure to harmful residues, which may benefit overall health, especially for children and pregnant women.
With increasingly hectic schedules, many people are turning to packaged foods marketed as “healthy,” including ready-to-eat traditional options like millet snacks, roasted mixes, and instant porridges. However, Kalra cautioned that not all packaged foods are created equal.
“Even if a packaged product is organic, it may still be processed. Adding salt, sugar, preservatives, and refined ingredients can reduce its health benefits. So, consumers should always read labels instead of relying solely on the ‘organic’ tag,” she said.
Kalra further advised a balanced approach when it comes to choosing between organic, conventional, and packaged foods.