Inside Gaurav Taneja’s Rs 10 crore Gurgaon farmhouse: Chulha meals, organic dairy, cow dung painted walls

Gaurav Taneja, colloquially known as Flying Beast, has been generating buzz with his content around health. Last year, the YouTuber appeared on the TV reality show, Shark Tank India, to generate investment for his brand, BeastLife.

In a recent appearance on Fun With Farah, hosted by Farah Khan, Taneja shared insights into another of his ventures, Rosier. Under this label, he produces and sells organic items like buttermilk, ghee, and pickles. These businesses are operated from his farmhouse in Delhi-NCR, which he has described in his videos as his most expensive investment, costing around Rs 10 crore as of February 2024.

The filmmaker visited his farmhouse in Gurgaon and offered a detailed look inside the expansive property in her vlog. The property blends luxury with sustainability, serving as both a residence and a hub for multiple ventures, including organic farming and dairy production. It is home to nearly 200 cows, which the YouTuber personally oversees.