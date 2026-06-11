Inside Elvish Yadav’s lavish 4-storey Gurgaon mansion

Reality show star Elvish Yadav recently opened the doors of his lavish four-storey mansion in Gurgaon for a home tour, sharing exclusive glimpses of his lifestyle. In a home tour with Nayandeep Rakshit, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner reflected on the house’s features and how the vision for the space came to life.

During the house tour, Elvish showcased several luxurious features of the mansion, including a sprawling living room, a private lift, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, multiple balconies, and a dedicated mandir area. The home tour began with the front yard featuring an old hookah pot and his bicycle parked near the entrance.

The mansion opens with the ground floor, featuring a spacious meeting room with plush seating and a private elevator that opens to the main house.

Bollywood-style grand staircase

One of the biggest highlights of the property is its grand staircase, which immediately catches attention near the entrance. Speaking about the design, Elvish shared that he had always dreamt of owning a staircase similar to those seen in Bollywood films and Hindi TV serials. The staircase adds a royal touch to the interiors and enhances the mansion’s luxurious appeal.

Bollywood-inspired staircase at Elvish’s Gurgaon mansion (Photo: Nayandeep Rakshit/YouTube) Bollywood-inspired staircase at Elvish’s Gurgaon mansion (Photo: Nayandeep Rakshit/YouTube)

The living room follows a sophisticated design theme with white, brown and earthy shades dominating the décor. Large grey-and-white curtains, stylish furniture and spacious interiors further add to the elegant ambience. The area appears designed for both entertaining guests and spending quality time with family.

All-white dining area

The dining area also follows a modern aesthetic with an all-white theme that complements the rest of the house. Bright lighting and sleek interiors contribute to the mansion’s premium look. Further, the Roadies gang leader showcased his modern kitchen, designed with black and grey tones and fitted with the latest appliances.

Elvish also gave viewers a glimpse inside his walk-in wardrobe while talking about purchasing his first luxury jackets, shoes and accessories. He additionally opened up about his fondness for expensive watches. Each bedroom in the house comes with a dedicated walk-in closet and spacious interiors designed in pastel and neutral shades.

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Plush seatings in neutral tones (Photo: Nayandeep Rakshit/YouTube) Plush seatings in neutral tones (Photo: Nayandeep Rakshit/YouTube)

The bedrooms feature a combination of pink sofas, large beds, soft lighting and grey-and-white curtains, creating a comfortable yet luxurious atmosphere. The bathrooms, meanwhile, are equipped with modern fixtures and premium fittings.

Spread across four floors, the mansion includes multiple balconies that allow natural light and fresh air to flow through the property. The balconies also provide relaxing outdoor spaces while making the home appear more open and spacious.

Rahul Bansal, Partner, groupDCA, explains that the key to including grand architectural elements and making them emotionally inviting is to add softer interiors that balance the grandeur of the space. “Things like curtains, rugs, soft furnishings, and layered textures help make large monochromatic interiors feel warmer and lived-in. The quality of light also becomes very important. The right amount of filtered natural light can soften the overall experience of the space and make it feel emotionally inviting rather than overly formal, ” Bansal said.