Inside Elnaaz Norouzi’s Mumbai home that features Persian décor, luxury wardrobe, grass flooring

After proving her mettle in OTT shows like Sacred Games and Made In Heaven 2, Elnaaz Norouzi made waves with her performance in the reality show, The Traitors. The German-Iranian actor recently hosted filmmaker Farah Khan and her internet’s favourite cook, Dilip, at her Mumbai home.

In the vlog shared by Main Hoon Na director, Elnaaz shared glimpses of her tastefully decorated house, reflecting her Iranian heritage and culture, with contemporary designs.

The house welcomes guests with a door hanging that says, “Enjoy The Little things In Life.” The door opens into the living room, which immediately stands out for its minimal look with neutral shades. The living area features white walls and a comfortable sofa, complemented by a Persian rug.