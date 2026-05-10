Inside Elnaaz Norouzi’s Mumbai home that features Persian décor, luxury wardrobe, grass flooring

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After proving her mettle in OTT shows like Sacred Games and Made In Heaven 2, Elnaaz Norouzi made waves with her performance in the reality show, The Traitors. The German-Iranian actor recently hosted filmmaker Farah Khan and her internet’s favourite cook, Dilip, at her Mumbai home.
In the vlog shared by Main Hoon Na director, Elnaaz shared glimpses of her tastefully decorated house, reflecting her Iranian heritage and culture, with contemporary designs.
The house welcomes guests with a door hanging that says, “Enjoy The Little things In Life.” The door opens into the living room, which immediately stands out for its minimal look with neutral shades. The living area features white walls and a comfortable sofa, complemented by a Persian rug.
The space is also decorated with macramé pieces on both the walls and the ceiling. Above the sofa, the wall features a hanging rug with tassels hanging towards the seating area. The space further features a marble table paired with coordinated chairs, keeping the look refined. Iranian artwork decorates the walls, adding depth without disrupting the minimalist aesthetic.
The kitchen is attached to the living room but can be separated with a sliding door when needed. Outfitted with modern appliances and neatly organised utensils, it strikes a balance between functionality.
Further inside, a corridor lined with Iranian and Persian art leads to more private areas. The walk-in closet is particularly striking with its all-white design, including wardrobes and mirrors, along with a dedicated section for luxury shoes and bags. From Fendi to Chanel, the actor’s wardrobe is an abode for fashion enthusiasts.
The bedroom exudes the calm, neutral theme. A patterned accent wall adds vibrancy, while the rest of the decor remains soft. The highlight of the room is the black-and-white family portrait.
The house then opens up to a garden area, an ideal space to chill and gain tranquillity. With grass flooring and large planters, it offers a simple yet refreshing space for relaxation.
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that incorporating elements of one’s heritage into home design can have a meaningful impact on mental well-being, comfort, and the sense of belonging. “It connects a person to their roots, memories, and identity, especially for those who may be living away from their place of origin. This can increase comfort, reduce feelings of displacement, and strengthen the feeling of belonging. It also allows individuals to express who they are in a meaningful way, which supports emotional well-being,” she said.
From a psychological perspective, Dr Sarkar further stressed that a home reflecting understated elegance rather than overt luxury can reveal certain personality traits. “A preference for understated elegance often reflects a sense of internal security and clarity about one’s identity,” she said. Such individuals are likely to value “comfort, authenticity, and personal meaning over external validation or display.”
She also added that this choice is often associated with a “grounded and balanced personality,” where self-expression is subtle rather than performative, and where emotional comfort and functionality are prioritised over impressing others.