Inside Dalip Tahil’s expansive Mumbai home: Private pool, home gym and lush tropical foliage

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Dalip Tahil has been making waves with his stint on The Traitors Season 2. Known for portraying antagonists on screen, the veteran actor offered viewers a glimpse of his personality away from the camera on the reality show, creating quite a buzz. He recently gave fans a peek inside his sprawling Mumbai home, offering glimpses of his elegant abode.
The actor’s home brings together the warmth of vintage interiors with contemporary design and an abundance of greenery. Spread across distinct living spaces, the residence balances dark wooden furniture, neutral tones, statement artwork and lush tropical foliage.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The living room features a neutral palette of white walls and smooth grey, concrete-look flooring, complemented by warm ambient lighting. A plush neutral sofa sits alongside a light blue button-tufted armchair and a deep grey accent chair, while a dark vintage wooden trunk doubles up as the coffee table.
One of the room’s standout features is a floor-to-ceiling dark wood bookcase filled with books, adding a library-like character to the space. A Buddha painting hangs above the sofa, while Klimt-patterned cushions and leafy indoor plants bring colour and personality to the classic interiors.
The dining area features a bolder element with a mustard-yellow accent wall decorated with small framed sketches. At the centre is a round wooden dining table surrounded by slat-back chairs.
A dark wood, glass-front display cabinet adds storage while maintaining the room’s vintage aesthetic. Another striking element is a carved antique wall-mounted mirror unit displaying figurines. A red Buddha statuette sits on a floating shelf. The space also features a slender console table decorated with framed photographs.
In contrast to the more eclectic living and dining areas, the kitchen follows a clean, contemporary design. High-gloss white cabinets on the upper half are paired with matte grey lower cabinetry.
Dark polished granite countertops contrast with the white square-tile backsplash. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, a built-in chimney hood, and a black microwave.
The hallway continues the home’s neutral aesthetic with bright white walls and polished grey flooring. Floor-to-ceiling, wood-framed sliding glass doors bring in natural light and connect the interiors with the outdoor spaces. Cream-coloured drapes soften the look, while dark-framed figurative artworks add visual interest along the corridor.
The balcony is designed as a lush green retreat. A black mesh metal railing encloses the space, which is filled with potted bamboo, flowering plants and cascading vines. Beyond the balcony, the view opens onto a dense canopy of trees, adding to the home’s tropical, nature-inspired character.
The outdoor area, as seen in the Pinkvilla video, features a large rectangular swimming pool surrounded by tiled decking and dense tropical palm trees. The greenery frames the pool, giving the space the feel of a private resort. The residence also features a dedicated workout space with warm hardwood flooring.
What makes the actor’s home stand out is the vintage pieces and furniture with a personal story. Neha Kataria, Creative Director, The Right Address & Interior Designer, LA Archplan, explained how curated objects like old furniture, books, or photos create a space that feels emotionally lived-in rather than overly styled.
The expert highlighted that curated objects work the way memory works. “A worn piece of furniture carries traces of the people who have lived with it, and that is what makes a space feel emotionally lived-in rather than simply styled,” Neha said.
“We are surrounded by interiors that feel instantly resolved and visually perfect, but often detached from any real sense of personhood. But spaces, ultimately, are not created in a vacuum. The most memorable homes are the ones that feel deeply specific to the person living there,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.