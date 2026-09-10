Inside Dalip Tahil’s expansive Mumbai home: Private pool, home gym and lush tropical foliage

Dalip Tahil has been making waves with his stint on The Traitors Season 2. Known for portraying antagonists on screen, the veteran actor offered viewers a glimpse of his personality away from the camera on the reality show, creating quite a buzz. He recently gave fans a peek inside his sprawling Mumbai home, offering glimpses of his elegant abode.

The actor’s home brings together the warmth of vintage interiors with contemporary design and an abundance of greenery. Spread across distinct living spaces, the residence balances dark wooden furniture, neutral tones, statement artwork and lush tropical foliage.

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