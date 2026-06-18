Inside Avinash Tiwary’s cozy ‘bachelor pad’ in Mumbai

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary, who keeps making waves with his social media presence, recently gave a tour of his Mumbai home: read, his bachelor pad.
In a video for Mashable India, Avinash opened the doors of his personalised home in Bandra, which greets visitors with a vibrant customised nameplate and a shoe rack. The house opens into a spacious living area, where a picnic-style table by the window creates a cosy café-like ambience. The table is adorned with a napkin holder, a salt-and-pepper set, and a small beverage chiller, which he reveals was a gift.
A tall compartment stands behind his four-seater picnic table, featuring his awards.
While crediting his house help for keeping the place tidy, he showcased the living space that also features a blue-coloured mid-century style sofa set against the backdrop of earthy-toned walls and wooden deck tiles, adding warmth and character to his bachelor pad.
The actor then takes his guest to the spacious balcony cum terrace area, adorned with several plants and abundant sunlight. The space looks ideal for both working out and relaxation, and even doing laundry. At one point, Avinash mentions how his house reflects his middle-class background.
Avinash’s house is also equipped with an entertainment area, featuring a home theatre system, PlayStation 5, and a smart TV. The living space also has a mini bar area, with a bat placed at the corner, giving it a chill vibe.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Experts shared the psychological benefits of “play spaces” in an adult home. Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that such spaces help adults achieve emotional stability. Play spaces often help relieve stress and boost creativity.
“It helps people overcome burnout while restoring their capacity to experience wonder and happiness, which they lost during their ordinary adult working hours. People who practice mindfulness with others can strengthen their social connections. Neuroplasticity research reveals that playful activities enable our brains to maintain their ability to adapt and change while developing flexible and resilient capacities,” Dr Krishna explained.
When Avinash calls his home “middle-class,” according to Dr Krishna, it showcases his childhood experiences and how they shaped his personal development. “Many people maintain their original values and habits from childhood, which include financial caution and humility and emotional grounding, even after they achieve success. The way someone identifies themselves depends more on their psychological and cultural perspective than on their current financial situation,” he said.