Inside Avinash Tiwary’s cozy ‘bachelor pad’ in Mumbai

Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary, who keeps making waves with his social media presence, recently gave a tour of his Mumbai home: read, his bachelor pad.

In a video for Mashable India, Avinash opened the doors of his personalised home in Bandra, which greets visitors with a vibrant customised nameplate and a shoe rack. The house opens into a spacious living area, where a picnic-style table by the window creates a cosy café-like ambience. The table is adorned with a napkin holder, a salt-and-pepper set, and a small beverage chiller, which he reveals was a gift.

A tall compartment stands behind his four-seater picnic table, featuring his awards.