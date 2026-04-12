Inside Arjun Bijlani’s lavish new Karjat farmhouse, featuring a private pool and terrace area with scenic views

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Actor and TV host Arjun Bijlani recently bought a lavish farmhouse in Karjat, the outskirts of Mumbai. The 43-year-old shared a glimpse of the property with a series of photos from the griha pravesh ceremony he performed with his wife, Neha Swami and his family.
The farmhouse reflects a blend of luxury and tranquil living. At first glance, the house stands out for its elegant all-white aesthetics, exuding a clean and timeless charm. One of the most striking features of the house is the massive and spacious living area.
The space is furnished with plush seating, chic decor, and elements that elevate its overall appeal. The neutral tones are complemented by natural light pouring in through large glass windows. The structure appears expansive yet calming, surrounded by greenery that instantly sets it apart from the chaos of city life.
The property also boasts a beautifully maintained garden and a pool area, which appear ideal for hosting intimate gatherings. Another highlight is the balcony and terrace area with scenic views.
In several photos, the balcony looks like the perfect spot for morning coffees or quiet evenings, with a swing and cosy chairs.
The couple chose to mark their new beginning on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. “Thank you, Ganpati Bappa, for your blessings !! Happy Gudi Padwa and Chetti Chand and yes, Mom wanted me to wear that cap, so it was my first time. She is super happy,” Arjun captioned the photos.
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Sharing another series of photos, Neha expressed gratitude to Arjun for making the dream come true. “It’s us, it’s ours. Grateful to God for our new (house emoticon). And especially thankful to Arjun, the one who made it all happen @arjunbijlani.” The photo features the family creating memories on the humongous staircase.
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Experts believe that several people opt for all-white homes; however, a section of people find it uninviting. “The absence of colour, texture, or visual warmth may be perceived as lacking emotional depth, making the space feel sterile or even isolating. Individual preferences, cultural associations with colour, and one’s need for stimulation versus simplicity largely determine whether such a space feels soothing or uninviting,” Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said.
He further explained that all-white spaces might put underlying pressure on housemates and children to keep them clean. “While the environment may look serene, it often comes with an underlying pressure to maintain cleanliness and order. This can lead to increased stress for caregivers and may unintentionally limit spontaneity in children, who could feel constrained in expressing themselves freely,” Dr Krishna said.
The expert also stressed that such aesthetics can discourage playfulness in kids. “An all-white home can introduce a subtle but persistent sense of vigilance. Psychologically, spaces that are too pristine may discourage playfulness and creativity. On the other hand, if approached with flexibility, such homes can still function well, but they require a mindset,” he said.
However, Dr Krishna emphasised the importance of open spaces like balconies and gardens in such a house. He shared that open spaces help in enhancing creativity and reflection, eventually decreasing cognitive fatigue. “These environments provide a mental pause, allowing the brain to shift from structured thinking to more free-flowing, associative thought processes,” he said.
“This is why people often report clearer thinking, better problem-solving, and deeper introspection in such settings,” he added.