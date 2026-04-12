Inside Arjun Bijlani’s lavish new Karjat farmhouse, featuring a private pool and terrace area with scenic views

Actor and TV host Arjun Bijlani recently bought a lavish farmhouse in Karjat, the outskirts of Mumbai. The 43-year-old shared a glimpse of the property with a series of photos from the griha pravesh ceremony he performed with his wife, Neha Swami and his family.

The farmhouse reflects a blend of luxury and tranquil living. At first glance, the house stands out for its elegant all-white aesthetics, exuding a clean and timeless charm. One of the most striking features of the house is the massive and spacious living area.

All-white aesthetics with a pool area

The space is furnished with plush seating, chic decor, and elements that elevate its overall appeal. The neutral tones are complemented by natural light pouring in through large glass windows. The structure appears expansive yet calming, surrounded by greenery that instantly sets it apart from the chaos of city life.