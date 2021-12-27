What ingredients are a big no for your skin and hair during winters?

When it comes to winter skincare and hair care, there are some dos and don’ts that are to be followed. Winter time is tricky and you need to figure out exactly what it is that suits you before selecting a product.

In the cold weather, when the humidity levels are low, you need to mainly focus on adding moisture to your self-care routine. Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and founder of Inatur, however, warns that there are some favourite items of yours that may not be ideal for the cold weather.

“The most significant issue that your skin and hair will face this winter is dryness. Your goal should be to add moisture without irritating your dry, winter-stressed skin any further,” she says.

Nagdev lists five ingredients you should avoid using on your face or body this winter; read on.

1. Fragrance

We all like to wear heavenly-scented lotions to pamper our skin. Artificially scented products, however, must be left on store shelves until spring. If you have dry skin, you should choose fragrance-free products because synthetic fragrances can aggravate any skin irritation. If you stick to high-quality products that contain natural oils, you’ll still get a sensory experience.

2. Astringents

You should keep it in your medicine cabinet until the weather warms up. Astringents, which are typically alcohol-based, will dry out your already parched skin even more this season.

These months are harsh on your hair and can cause it to dry out; colouring it makes it even worse. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) These months are harsh on your hair and can cause it to dry out; colouring it makes it even worse. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Bar soap

You may have spent time searching for the ideal bar soap. Many bar soaps, however, contain ingredients that will dry out your skin, so use caution at this time of year. Instead, treat yourself to a creamy cleanser.

4. Petrolatum

It’s easy to be fooled into thinking that using petroleum jelly products to seal moisture into your skin is a good idea. The issue is that petrolatum-containing products also prevent dirt and grime from escaping your skin’s surface. These products often cause a bad case of winter-time acne because they don’t allow air to pass through.

5. Avoid bleach for hair

In winters, avoid coloring your hair. These months are harsh on your hair and can cause it to dry out; colouring it makes it even worse. Our hair is exposed to bleach and chemical-based hair products that harm it, and the fact that winters are already drying it can exacerbate the problem.

