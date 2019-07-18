Nine in 10 Indian women hold themselves back from doing or saying something: Survey

It’s no secret that Indian women have been living in a patriarchal structure for too long now. Though several women have shown courage to break barriers, it is still a long way to go, suggested a new survey.

Nine in 10 women hold back their words even today, suggested a survey done by a beauty and health care brand. According to the survey, 59 per cent of Indian women hold back for fear of being judged and 58 per cent of women are unsure about how others will react to their words.

The survey by Ponds explored the internal barriers and inner hesitations that are experienced by even some of the most confident women in India. When they hold themselves back, six in 10 Indian women lose confidence, and five in 10 feel frustrated, suggested the survey.

Noting how years of conditioning has created an internal fear among women of what society or family would think and how they would react, the survey said that it has led to “great damage in their personal growth as an individual”.

‘There are multiple faces and names to these self-limiting hesitations, from inner voices to negative self-dialogue that women face as barriers and these beliefs are not born overnight, but are a by-product of years of social conditioning, societal confining norms and of being told what they should or shouldn’t do. As a result, women tend to hold back from acting on their thoughts,’ observed the survey.

Commenting on the release of the survey, Prabha Narasimhan, vice president, Skincare and Colours, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said, “Inner voices are stopping more women than we know today, with each of them believing they are the only ones facing this issue. The purpose of the study was to not only bring this issue to the fore and initiate conversations on it but also highlight the impact it has on women.”

While on the work front, almost half of the women hesitated to ask a question in a large group or group meetings, every four in 10 women hesitated to say ‘no’ to their bosses. On the personal front, four in 10 women stopped themselves from moving out and living with their boyfriend because they are not sure how others will react. ‘In these big and small moments of inner hesitations, most women believe their confidence/self-belief gets impacted. It leaves them with a sense of frustration at having to hold back.’

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. When asked about the topic of inner voices and whether they had been able to overcome these feelings, almost 97 per cent women said they had, leaving them feeling more confident in their abilities, and happier within themselves.