Indian millennials, Gen Zs more stressed and anxious in the pandemic, survey finds

A natural outcome of the pandemic has been that the stress levels have increased for people, especially those in the millennial and Gen-Z category, for whom work-from-home routine and long working hours — along with the absence of a social life — have caused immense mental pressure.

But amid all this, the direct outcome has also been that millennials and people in the Gen-Z group have become more aware of the consequences of the pandemic-induced stress.

So, while 91 per cent of Indian millennials and 84 per cent of Gen Zs feel the pandemic has inspired them to improve their life, 89 per cent of millennials and 82 per cent of Gen Zs have taken actions to try and have a positive impact on their community.

The findings are part of Deloitte’s Millennial and Gen Z Survey 2021 for India. It states that stress and anxiety levels among Indian millennials (49 per cent) is higher than the global average, and that Indian Gen Zs feel as anxious and stressed as their global average (46 per cent).

Concerns for welfare of their family, job/career prospects, and long-term financial future are the primary causes of stress for both the groups.

Additionally, in what seems encouraging, it has been found that 77 per cent of millennials open up about stress to their employers, and 81 per cent say employers have taken actions to support their mental well-being.

The survey also finds that millennials and Gen Zs feel more optimistic on how the pandemic has encouraged positive personal changes — they are confident it has brought about a change where people will place importance on their health as well as their ability to deal with future pandemics.

In addition to that, 9 out of 10 millennials (90 per cent) and 87 per cent Gen Zs feel optimistic that changes seen during the pandemic can help reverse environmental damage as well.

