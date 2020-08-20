Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman opens up on how people questioned his sexuality

Pradhyuman recently talked about how people stereotyped him. (Source: pradhyum.m/Instagram)

When Sima Taparia‘s client Pradhyuman is introduced in the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, one of the first things that the audience’s attention is drawn to is his cooking skills — in one scene he can be seen preparing exotic dishes for for the matchmaker and his family.

Pradhyuman’s portrayal in the show — from cooking to delaying marriage — has led to a lot of debate on his sexuality, he revealed to Humans of Bombay. “Shortly after the show was released a close friend of mine alerted me that I was trending on Twitter, with hundreds of people debating my sexuality. Unsolicited comments assumed I was gay or bisexual, and urged me to come out of the closet. I felt anger and resentment, but gradually I gained my composure and began to question their reasoning,” he was quoted as saying.

In the Netflix show, Pradhyuman comes across as a metrosexual man who meticulously invests in his style and sense of fashion (remember his the extravagant closet?), which may not be the ultimate masculine attributes, given how many usually associate self-care and fashion with women. “I tried to understand the mindset of a ‘hater’, only to realise that they had based their assumptions on my interests in things like fashion, cooking, and the societal pressure of taking time to choose a life-partner. All I could think of was that, ‘Are men not supposed to be creative?’, ‘Are men not supposed to like fashion?’, ‘Can men not cook?’, ‘Do only women belong in the kitchen?’” Pradhyuman added.

Talking about how we tend to stereotype gender and sexuality, he further said. “I’m straight, but I am being stereotyped due to a deep-seated mindset of Indian society. I even thought of the alternate scenario: What if the person in question really was gay? What if that person had been forced out of the closet with no consent of their own? That thought frightened me. Were these haters ready to take the blame for the consequences of their words? As a society, we have belittled the LGBTQ community by using them as a tool of mockery.” He said, “People will judge you for not being ‘manly’ enough, but I want other men to know that it’s okay to be who you are and do what you love.”

Read the full post:

