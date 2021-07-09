Indian influencer at Cannes 2021 poses with breast pumps to raise awareness

Indian influencer Diipa Khosla has been turning heads at Cannes Film Festival 2021 with her ensembles. It is particularly her latest look at the event that has caught our attention.

While looking stunning in a black and yellow off-shoulder gown, Khosla also wore breast pumps. The new mother, who welcomed her daughter Dua in April, took to Instagram to share why she chose to pose in the look. “I chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother – An issue I’m certain that most women endure on social media.”

Khosla went on to address how mothers are usually subject to unwarranted scrutiny. “There is no rule book to motherhood, it takes experience and learning to understand the ins and outs of what is appropriate for YOU as a mother and not anybody else. Being a new mom holds enough self-judgement as there is constant worry if your actions are right.”

Talking about how mothers are victims of “unapologetic and burdensome” judgement, she added, “Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny. How many times do we as mothers hear “ you’re doing this wrong!” or “how can you do this to your child?!”? Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers.”

Expressing her thoughts on the much-debated issue of supplementing breast milk with formula, she continued, “Whether I choose to breastfeed my daughter or not, should not be the subject of anybody’s conversation. There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn’t work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off. In response to the frequently asked question.”

She further wrote, “I’ve decided on supplementing at this stage (a combination of both breastfeeding and using a formula). Moreover, while I’m away for a two-day business trip, I prepared for my absence by breast-pumping multiple times prior to my departure.”