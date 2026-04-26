In a first, Indian couple get married at Pyramid of Giza

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An Indian couple has been making waves on social media after they hosted an exotic wedding celebration against the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza, becoming the first Indian couple to marry at the historic site.
Their three-day wedding celebration took place from September 3 to 6 in 2025 and reportedly marked only the third wedding in history to be granted permission to take place at the iconic monument. According to a report in Vogue UK, Vivek Nandha, an investment banker, and Dr Monica Nayyar, a cosmetic dentist, first completed an intimate registry ceremony in London.
The couple’s love story began years earlier, in 2015, when they met while studying at neighbouring universities in London. Vivek was attending the London School of Economics while Monica studied at King’s College London. However, they did not begin dating until 2020, the report added.
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The idea of marrying in Egypt came from Vivek, who has travelled to more than 130 countries and has a deep interest in world history and culture.
Planning the event required months of coordination with architects, wedding planners, and Egyptian authorities to ensure the celebrations respected the sanctity of the ancient site. Every element, from lighting to guest movement, reportedly required government approval.
Working closely with Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, security was also a major focus, with authorities managing private access routes, perimeter control, and on-ground surveillance for guests arriving from around the world.
Even the soft evening lighting used to illuminate the pyramids had to be carefully approved to avoid disturbing the monument’s historic character.
Experts have shared their insights on such grand celebrations by couples. Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said while celebrations on such a scale can create unforgettable memories, they do not necessarily determine the strength of a relationship.
“The scale of celebration does not reliably correlate with long-term relationship satisfaction,” he said. Further, he emphasised that lasting relationships are built more on “communication, trust, emotional responsiveness, conflict resolution and shared values” than on expensive or public gestures.
Dr Krishna also explained that while globally recognised landmarks often carry symbolic and emotional meaning, couples are increasingly choosing them because they create “memory markers” that make life events feel more meaningful. He added that in the age of social media, such locations also offer a visually powerful way to tell a personal story.
“The benefit often comes from the meaning behind the gesture, not its size or cost,” he noted.