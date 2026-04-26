In a first, Indian couple get married at Pyramid of Giza

Their three-day wedding celebration took place from September 3 to 6 in 2025 (Image source: @namanverma/Instagram)

An Indian couple has been making waves on social media after they hosted an exotic wedding celebration against the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza, becoming the first Indian couple to marry at the historic site.

Their three-day wedding celebration took place from September 3 to 6 in 2025 and reportedly marked only the third wedding in history to be granted permission to take place at the iconic monument. According to a report in Vogue UK, Vivek Nandha, an investment banker, and Dr Monica Nayyar, a cosmetic dentist, first completed an intimate registry ceremony in London.

Love in London

The couple’s love story began years earlier, in 2015, when they met while studying at neighbouring universities in London. Vivek was attending the London School of Economics while Monica studied at King’s College London. However, they did not begin dating until 2020, the report added.