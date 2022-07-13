scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Kareen Kapoor gives a sneak peek of Taimur enjoying his ‘first match’ as he twins with Saif in pink

Kareena and Saif have been holidaying in England for quite some time now, spending quality family time, and also catching up with friends

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 9:40:02 pm
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, TaimurKareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in England with their sons Taimur and Jehangir. (Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Currently vacationing in London with their sons Taimur and Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended India vs England ODI match in London on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, Kareena shared some clicks from the Kennington Oval Stadium, giving fans a peek into their family time.

Saif charmed his way through Bebo’s Instagram Stories wherein he was spotted wearing a baby pink shirt and grey trousers styled with a beige cotton blazer with a matching polka-dotted pocket square. He completed the look with a pair of classic black wayfarers.

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

In the picture, the Tashan actor was seen seated beside Taimur, who was seen making comical faces. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “What are you doing, Tim?”

Seen twinning with his father, Taimur was dressed in a checked baby-pink shirt paired with blue jeans and and white sneakers. Kareena captioned the picture of the young Pataudi that she captioned, “My first match, India vs England.”

Taimur (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena and Saif have been holidaying in England for quite some time now, spending quality family time, and also catching up with friends.

ALSO READ |Khaled Hosseini’s daughter comes out as transgender; author says ‘never been prouder of her’

Alexandra Galligan, a friend of the couple, also took to Instagram to share some pictures the two families spent on the match day. Take a look:

She thanked Saif for “a truly special day.”

In Galligan’s post, former Indian cricket caption Mahendra Singh Dhoni also made an appearance!

She captioned it, “Danny’s two favourite things… pizza and cricket. Can life get any better?”

As for the match, India produced a terrific all-round effort to coast to a 10-wicket win over England.

