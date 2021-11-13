After a year’s gap, India International Trade Fair returns to the Capital; know the details here

After a year’s gap, the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from November 14 -27 with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as its theme, with a focus on economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography of the country. The India Trade Promotion Organisation organises the mega event, which was first held in 1979. Participants from states, government departments, domestic as well as international firms have participated in the earlier editions.

ALSO READ | After losing all to floods, papier mache man finds hope at trade fair

Preparations for the trade fair are in full swing at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Preparations for the trade fair are in full swing at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The fair was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second time in the event’s inception.

This year, the trade fair is being organised as an integral part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava– commemorating the 75th year celebrations of India‘s independence.

The fair also aims to showcase the indomitable spirit of the business fraternity in India who faced tremendous challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic. “This year’s theme reflects their determination to showcase excellence of brands and create a new opportunity for growth and attain self-reliance in sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME), power, tourism, etc,” reads the website.

Artists giving finishing touches to wall murals in Pragati Maidan. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Artists giving finishing touches to wall murals in Pragati Maidan. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Besides, other major attractions and promotional facilities in the trade fair are mobile application, investment and joint-venture opportunities, transfer of technology option, start ups and SMEs cultural and State Day celebrations. This year, the fair will have wheelchairs for persons with disabilities, banks and ATMs, Fire service station, food outlets and states’ cuisines. The fair will also have special discounts for new and young entreprenuers.

The fair also showcases the best of places in India from Kashmir to Kerala.

The trade fair’s theme is ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ this year. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The trade fair’s theme is ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ this year. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

IITF entry tickets will be available at only 65 select metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm daily.

These stations include Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station.

As per the press statement, IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, which is located next to Pragati Maidan, the site of the fair.

Tickets for the trade fair will be available at 65 Delhi Metro stations. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Tickets for the trade fair will be available at 65 Delhi Metro stations. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The ‘business days’ of the trade fair are from November 14 to 18. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The ‘business days’ of the trade fair are from November 14 to 18. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!