After a year’s gap, India International Trade Fair returns to the Capital; know the details here

November 13, 2021 1:22:41 pm
After a year’s gap, the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from November 14 -27 with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as its theme, with a focus on economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography of the country. The India Trade Promotion Organisation organises the mega event, which was first held in 1979. Participants from states, government departments, domestic as well as international firms have participated in the earlier editions.
The fair was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second time in the event’s inception.
This year, the trade fair is being organised as an integral part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava– commemorating the 75th year celebrations of India‘s independence.
The fair also aims to showcase the indomitable spirit of the business fraternity in India who faced tremendous challenges due to Covid-19 pandemic. “This year’s theme reflects their determination to showcase excellence of brands and create a new opportunity for growth and attain self-reliance in sectors like agriculture, micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME), power, tourism, etc,” reads the website.
Besides, other major attractions and promotional facilities in the trade fair are mobile application, investment and joint-venture opportunities, transfer of technology option, start ups and SMEs cultural and State Day celebrations. This year, the fair will have wheelchairs for persons with disabilities, banks and ATMs, Fire service station, food outlets and states’ cuisines. The fair will also have special discounts for new and young entreprenuers.
The fair also showcases the best of places in India from Kashmir to Kerala.
IITF entry tickets will be available at only 65 select metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm daily.
These stations include Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station.
As per the press statement, IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station, which is located next to Pragati Maidan, the site of the fair.
