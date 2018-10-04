With 6 bars and 2 restaurants, India’s first luxury cruise looks like a dream

India’s first domestic luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa will set sail on October 12, 2018. (Source: Facebook/HarshJAyswal) India’s first domestic luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa will set sail on October 12, 2018. (Source: Facebook/HarshJAyswal)

After multiple delays, the much anticipated and talked about luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa is ready to set sail on October 12, 2018. Angriya, India’s first domestic luxury cruise, will start its sail from the Purple Gate of Mumbai’s Indira Docks at 5pm and end its journey at Mormugao in south Goa the next day at 9am, making it a 16-hour long voyage.

Named after Kanhoji Angre, or Conajee Angria, the first Admiral of the Maratha Navy, the cruise vessel will house six decks, 104 cabins for accommodation that have a variety of options to pick from – ranging from dorms and pods to family rooms and suites, and can make room for around 400 passengers.

Priced at approximately Rs 7,000, (for a bed in the dorm) to Rs 11,000 (for a suite), per person for a one-way ticket, it also covers the cost of three meals – evening snacks, dinner, and breakfast. The cruise also offers buffet meals served at two restaurants that specialise in Chinese, Continental, and Konkani cuisines. And just like every good thing on this cruise, the luxury vehicle has six bars on board. Isn’t this what travel dreams are made of?

Diving into an infinity pool or relaxing at a spa or stopping at a manicure-pedicure counter for when you want to pamper yourself, the cruise has it covered.

Ready to take a luxury vacay on a luxury cruise already?

