India’s ‘first-ever Condomology report’ analyses psychology, misconceptions around condom use

As per the National Family Health Survey-4, 78 per cent of young males, between the ages 20-24 did not use a contraceptive with their last sexual partner. (Source: pixabay/file)

India’s first-ever ‘Condomology report’ has been launched by Condom Alliance, a shared value collective of condom market players and other stakeholders to improve the well-being of young people in India.

The term ‘Condomology’ stands for “consumer condom psychology”. The report focuses on consumer psychology and attitude towards the use of condoms while debunking misconceptions about its use, states the press release.

Some of the questions addressed by the report are: “Why are we low on condom usage?”, “Where does India stand with regards to the global condom usage?”, “Why do I need a condom”, “How do I procure a condom?” and others. The answers indicate that despite awareness programmes, the youth continues to “struggle with years of social conditioning and societal judgement with regards to accurate and essential information about protected sex and contraceptives.”

As per the National Family Health Survey-4, 78 per cent of young males, between the ages 20-24, did not use a contraceptive with their last sexual partner. Others studies have found similar results. A Population Council study in 2011, titled ‘Condom Use Before Marriage and Its Correlates: Evidence from India’ found that seven per cent of young women and 27 per cent of young men had ever used condoms in pre-marital sex while only three per cent and 13 per cent respectively always used a condom.

Also Read | Safe sex: How condoms can help prevent STDs

On the newly launched report, Ajay Rawal, founding member, Condom Alliance and general manager-marketing, Raymond Consumer Care, said in a statement, “With a large portion of our population especially the youth not using condoms and indulging in unprotected sex, the sexual and reproductive wellbeing of our nation’s key resource -its youth, is in jeopardy. The report highlights the myths and misconceptions that act as barriers while calling out to all key stakeholders to take a collective stand and initiate urgent steps to address these barriers to condom use. It raises the need for creating awareness and initiating conversations around sex and contraceptives within mainstream society. If we do not talk about it, we cannot expect a large-scale behavioural change in society.”

Also Read | Female condoms: Everything you need to know

“Our nation’s current demography demands open, honest and engaging communication around contraception. It is extremely imperative for the youth, which constitutes nearly 2/3rd of our total population, to not fear shame or stigma when discussing what is safe and healthy with regards to sex and relationships. They must have access to accurate information about their sexual and reproductive health and rights. This report is an attempt to bring these conversations into mainstream society,” added Vithika Yadav, member of Condom Alliance and founder, Love Matters.