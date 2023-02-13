From a 40-foot inflatable condom installation to free HIV testing: How India observed International Condom Day

As the world gears up to celebrate Valentine’s Day this week, the AIDS Healthcare India Foundation (AHF) is encouraging the youth to prioritise sexual health by observing International Condom Day on Monday. Observed every year on February 13, in conjunction with Valentine’s Day, it aims to promote the “prevention of STDs, HIV, and unwanted pregnancies through free condom distribution and safer sex awareness events and activities.” As part of the celebrations this year, there were discussions about sexual health, a 40-foot installation of inflatable condoms, free HIV testing and a supply of condoms in Kerala, Mumbai and Delhi.

International Condom Day celebrations

On Sunday, AHF India organised an event at Palika Park in Delhi, to provide a platform for people to discuss condoms, safe sex practices, HIV and syphilis status, and also eliminate stigma towards HIV, and provide free HIV testing. “Condoms are the simplest form of contraceptive and the only one that can also prevent HIV & STIS. Condom is always in fashion for you, me, and ours,” Dr JK Mishra, joint director, Delhi State AIDS Control Society was quoted as saying in a press release.

Adding, Bismaya Kumar Raulo, Impulse Coordinator for India, told indianexpress.com that around 1,000 people took part in the event and there were various stalls installed by LGBTQIA+ community members.

A giant 30-foot inflatable condom was installed at Pallika Park. A giant 30-foot inflatable condom was installed at Pallika Park.

In a similar vein, an event at VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday witnessed an installation of a 40-foot inflatable condom, a flash ramp walk by students, free HIV/ syphilis testing camps and live band performances. “There are several myths around condom and its usage, therefore, it is our collective responsibility to provide access to the right information and ensure availability of condoms across the country,” Veena George, the state health minister, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Kerala government is open to innovative ideas to reach the goal of becoming the ‘first state in the country with zero new HIV infections by 2025’ and solicit the association of foundations like AIDS health care foundation to achieve the above target,” George said.

Need for condom usage

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Manvendra Singh Gohil, Brand Ambassador, AHF and India’s first openly gay prince said, “India ranks third highest in the number of HIV infections and has a huge youth population, which is the largest in the world and is sexually active. We want to protect the sexual lives of people and condom usage is the way forward.”

A post shared by Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil (@princemanvendragohil)

Dr V Sam Prasad, country program coordinator, AHF India pointed out that more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day across the globe. “Condom usage can prevent infections and is also a tool to prevent unwanted pregnancies. However, the focus should be on averting sexually transmitted infections like Hepatitis B, Syphilis and others,” he said.

He added that people are still reluctant to talk about sex, adding that when they approached some colleges in Kerala for conducting awareness campaigns, the authorities feared that it would popularise sex in the campus. “The stigma surrounding talks about sex and condom needs to be thwarted,” he said.

While raising concerns about the shortage of condoms in India, he shared that AHF authorities have set up the first free condom store online, which is providing condoms free of cost to even the remotest parts of the country through delivery services. He added that they have been getting umpteen orders for condoms and have not been able to meet them as there is a shortage. “We placed an order for 25 lakh condoms for this year, and have received the initial supply of merely a lakh. Meanwhile, the second supply, of another one lakh, is promised by end of March with the promise of remaining 23 lakh after June in smaller numbers by a private company,” he shared.

Stigma faced by HIV-positive people

An HIV-positive person, on condition of anonymity, told indianexpress.com, “On a few instances, we have faced stigma even from doctors. When a positive person needs to undergo surgery, even if the doctor recognises the need, they have shown reluctance.” The person also added that there is no health insurance coverage for the community. “We need health insurance coverage and need to be protected,” the person said.

According to Gohil, a lot of work needs to be done to bust the myths and misconceptions about HIV. He said that cafes and resto-bars being opened by HIV-positive people is a positive sign and the community needs to be mainstreamed.

Stressing the lack of sensitisation in the healthcare sector, Dr Sam said, “While the stigma has reduced now, during my college days in the 1980s, I remember how there were murmurs among students when they stumbled upon an HIV sign or board. Destigmatisation should begin with education and when healthcare professionals are hired, one needs to test their sensitivity towards the matter. Later, they need to be given training.”

Reshmi Madhavan, Joint Director of Kerala State Aids Control Society, said that the state has curbed HIV transmission from pregnant women to their offspring. “There have been zero reports of mother-to-child transmission of HIV since 2020. Once provided with proper treatment and testing during pregnancy, one can avoid transmitting HIV to the child and the myth needs to be broken,” she said.

