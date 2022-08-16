scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

‘Pick up the fallen flags’: Shenaz Treasury raises awareness on the need to respect the tricolour

In keeping with the dignity of the flag, paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code of India explains the proper way in which it can be disposed of after celebrations

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 5:00:03 pm
Independence Day 2022, Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, tricolour, tricolour at home, how to discard the national flag, flag code, rules for tricolour, indian express newsActor and blogger Shenaz Treasury took to Instagram recently to highlight the importance of proper disposal of the flag. (Photo: Instagram/@shenaztreasury)

Actor and blogger Shenaz Treasury took to Instagram recently to highlight the importance of proper disposal of flags, suggesting that people may simply litter them on the roads, which could be a grave insult to the tricolour. “…what we do with the flags tomorrow is what will tell more about how much we respect our country and the 75 years of Independence. Will our freedom fighters be proud when they see our roads and streets tomorrow?” her post read, accompanying a series of photographs that talked about the need to treat the national flag with respect.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

One of the placards that she carried read: “Pick up the fallen flags on August 16.”

The message comes as now that the Independence Day is over, many people are likely to take down the flags that they had hoisted at home in the days leading up to the celebrations of India’s 75th year of freedom, as part of Government of India’s campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ — under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, whose official journey commenced on March 12, 2021 in a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence.

ALSO READ |Independence Day 2022: A glimpse of the celebrations of India’s 75th year

In Delhi, the municipal corporation and resident welfare associations said they will be collecting and properly disposing of the “damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag” according to the provision in the flag code.

Independence Day 2022, Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, tricolour, tricolour at home, how to discard the national flag, flag code, rules for tricolour, indian express news In keeping with the dignity of the flag, paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code of India explains the proper way in which it can be disposed of after celebrations. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

In fact, a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official was quoted as telling PTI, “As the response to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ has been overwhelming, we are expecting a very big lot of such flags to be collected in the coming days at our designated control rooms in zonal offices.”

“Each and every torn, damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag would be properly disposed of with ‘dignity and respect’, as per the provisions in the flag code and the sobriety attached to our national flag,” he added.

What is the Flag Code of India, 2002?

The Flag Code of India, 2002 — which took effect on January 26, 2002, and amended vide Order dated December 30, 2021 — brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the national flag. It governs its display by private, public, and government institutions.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Why do we fly kites on Independence Day, and how can it be done safely?

It states, among other things, what material can be used to produce the flag, its appropriate size and ratio, what should be kept in mind to avoid incorrect display, etc. It also explains the correct way in which the national flag is to be disposed of.

In keeping with the dignity of the flag that it deserves, paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code of India explains the proper way in which it can be disposed after celebrations. It states that when the flag is hoisted at home, it must occupy a “position of honour” and should be “distinctly placed”. “A damaged or disheveled national flag should not be displayed.”

Additionally, while disposing it —

* If the flag is damaged, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering its dignity.
* If the flag is made of paper, it should not be discarded on the ground. These flags should be discarded in private.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 05:00:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

5

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?
Explained

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?

'Some leaders instigating party workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

'Some leaders instigating party workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home
Explained

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Summer vacation, vacation for rich, holiday spots
In pictures: Summer hot spots of the rich and famous
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement