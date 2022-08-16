‘Pick up the fallen flags’: Shenaz Treasury raises awareness on the need to respect the tricolour

August 16, 2022 5:00:03 pm
Actor and blogger Shenaz Treasury took to Instagram recently to highlight the importance of proper disposal of flags, suggesting that people may simply litter them on the roads, which could be a grave insult to the tricolour. “…what we do with the flags tomorrow is what will tell more about how much we respect our country and the 75 years of Independence. Will our freedom fighters be proud when they see our roads and streets tomorrow?” her post read, accompanying a series of photographs that talked about the need to treat the national flag with respect.
One of the placards that she carried read: “Pick up the fallen flags on August 16.”
The message comes as now that the Independence Day is over, many people are likely to take down the flags that they had hoisted at home in the days leading up to the celebrations of India’s 75th year of freedom, as part of Government of India’s campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ — under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, whose official journey commenced on March 12, 2021 in a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence.
In Delhi, the municipal corporation and resident welfare associations said they will be collecting and properly disposing of the “damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag” according to the provision in the flag code.
In fact, a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official was quoted as telling PTI, “As the response to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ has been overwhelming, we are expecting a very big lot of such flags to be collected in the coming days at our designated control rooms in zonal offices.”
“Each and every torn, damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag would be properly disposed of with ‘dignity and respect’, as per the provisions in the flag code and the sobriety attached to our national flag,” he added.
Always remember to follow the proper way to hoist, fold & store the Tiranga, in accordance with the Flag Code of India.
Bring the Tiranga home & pin it on https://t.co/V1BBbgcOxV#AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/xuSxHVHREa
— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 9, 2022
What is the Flag Code of India, 2002?
The Flag Code of India, 2002 — which took effect on January 26, 2002, and amended vide Order dated December 30, 2021 — brings together all laws, conventions, practices, and instructions for the display of the national flag. It governs its display by private, public, and government institutions.
It states, among other things, what material can be used to produce the flag, its appropriate size and ratio, what should be kept in mind to avoid incorrect display, etc. It also explains the correct way in which the national flag is to be disposed of.
In keeping with the dignity of the flag that it deserves, paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code of India explains the proper way in which it can be disposed after celebrations. It states that when the flag is hoisted at home, it must occupy a “position of honour” and should be “distinctly placed”. “A damaged or disheveled national flag should not be displayed.”
Additionally, while disposing it —
* If the flag is damaged, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering its dignity.
* If the flag is made of paper, it should not be discarded on the ground. These flags should be discarded in private.
