scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Independence Day 2022: History, importance and significance

Independence Day 2022 India: As the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day this year, let's take a look at the history and significance of this honourable day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 11:25:43 am
independence dayIndependence Day 2022: Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Red Fort on Independence Day in Delhi, 1988. (Express archive)

Independence Day 2022: On August 15, 1947, India achieved independence from British colonisation. The day holds national pride and honour in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad as on this day, the nation secured full autonomy from the British.

Marking the historic day in 1947, was the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered a speech saying, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” Hoisting the Indian national flag on the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi, these words aptly captured the struggle and happiness of newly-independent India as it finally managed to free itself from the clutches of British rule.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Since then, every year, August 15 is celebrated with much fervour throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, drills, cultural events, and the singing of the Indian National Anthem. This year, as the country celebrates its 75th Independence day, let us take a look at its history and significance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

History

India suffered oppression by British colonisers for 200 years as they took control over the country in 1757, following their victory at the Battle of Plassey. The East India Company ruled India for 100 years after which it was replaced by direct British rule in the wake of the Indian rebellion of 1857.

The British rule led to widespread resentment and revolts in the country. Since then, Indian history has been marked by several retaliations and independence movements that eventually drove the British out of the country.

Lord Mountbatten had been given a mandate by the British Parliament to transfer the power by June 30, 1948. If he had waited till June 1948, in C Rajagopalachari’s memorable words, “there would have been no power left to transfer.” Mountbatten thus advanced the date to August 1947.

Advertisement

Independence Day also marks the partition of India and Pakistan wherein widespread bloodshed, mass migration, and violence followed.

Significance

Independence Day is significant as it commemorates the valour and spirit of the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of the nation. Keeping the tradition since 1947 alive, the prime minister hoists the flag and addresses the country from the Red Fort every year. A day prior to Independence Day, the president delivers a televised ‘Address to the Nation.’

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:25:43 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

3

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
'India's Warren Buffett'

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Rushdie
Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie’s most memorable novels
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement