You may not be able to decrease your (increasing) screen time, but do help your eyes with these tips

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In today’s digitally-centric world, our eyes are subjected to prolonged periods of screen exposure, leading to a host of issues collectively known as digital eye strain. Symptoms such as dry eyes, blurred vision, headaches, and neck pain are common complaints among individuals who spend extended hours in front of computers, smartphones, or tablets.
Dr Rakshitha O.P, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, emphasises the importance of regular eye check-ups, even in the absence of noticeable symptoms. Early detection of eye problems can prevent vision loss and allow for timely intervention, she noted.
Though one should try to lessen the time they’re spending in front of a screen, it is almost impossible for many. So, in such a case how do you protect your eyes?
To mitigate the impact of digital eye strain, Dr Rakshitha suggests adopting the 20-20-20 rule is essential. This involves taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes to focus on an object 20 feet away. This simple practice helps to relax the eye muscles, reducing fatigue and strain.
Optimising your workspace is equally important, she added. Position your computer screen at eye level to minimise neck strain and adjust the brightness to match your environment. Using anti-glare screens can also help reduce eye discomfort.
Beyond these preventative measures, incorporating specific nutrients into your diet can support eye health. According to Dr Rakshitha, vitamins C and E, along with omega-3 fatty acids and zinc, are essential for maintaining eye function. Additionally, practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga can help reduce stress, which can contribute to eye strain.
Remember, while technology has transformed our lives, it’s essential to prioritize eye care to prevent long-term consequences. By implementing these strategies and making conscious efforts to protect your vision, you can enjoy the benefits of technology without compromising your eye health.