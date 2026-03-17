You may not be able to decrease your (increasing) screen time, but do help your eyes with these tips

Here are they key tips to remember when it comes to taking care of your eyes (Source: Freepik)

In today’s digitally-centric world, our eyes are subjected to prolonged periods of screen exposure, leading to a host of issues collectively known as digital eye strain. Symptoms such as dry eyes, blurred vision, headaches, and neck pain are common complaints among individuals who spend extended hours in front of computers, smartphones, or tablets.

Dr Rakshitha O.P, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, emphasises the importance of regular eye check-ups, even in the absence of noticeable symptoms. Early detection of eye problems can prevent vision loss and allow for timely intervention, she noted.

Though one should try to lessen the time they’re spending in front of a screen, it is almost impossible for many. So, in such a case how do you protect your eyes?