Not just the skin, increased screen time can also affect your hair — here’s how

Whether it is a computer, phone, or TV, screens have assumed a ubiquitous presence in our lives. According to Comparitech, a pro-consumer website providing information, tools, reviews, and comparisons, the global average screen time is 6 hours and 55 minutes (for internet-related activities), with most of this time spent looking at a mobile phone screen (3 hours and 16 minutes). But, did you know that increased exposure to electronic screens and the blue light being emitted by them not only affects the eyes; it also adversely impacts the skin, and according to research, even the hair?

Explaining further, Dr Rinky Kapoor, dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinic said that while blue light, also known as high-energy visible light or HEV, directly affects the skin, its connection to hair health is more rooted in how it affects sleep. “This kind of light is not filtered by the eyes and directly affects the retina. Although blue light from electronic devices is not that harmful during the day; it starts to become damaging when you are looking at your device at night. That is because it disrupts the regenerative sleep phase and circadian rhythm which, in turn, causes a condition called telogen effluvium,” she told indianexpress.com.

Adding that it is a “stress-related hair disorder” that pushes the hair into the resting phases and leads to massive hair shedding, Dr Kapoor mentioned that there is also “evidence to suggest that too much blue light exposure can accelerate genetic hair loss in both men and women.”

According to a 2016 study, Hair Loss Due to Electromagnetic Radiation from Overuse of Cell Phone, published in the Journal of Cosmetology and Trichology, “exposure to cell phone radiation can lead to hair loss.” It further noted that subjects tested immediately before and after extended periods of cell phone use saw a rise in DNA single-strand breaks in human hair root cells located around the ear where they held the phone. Additionally, cell phones impact the circadian patterns of gonadal, adrenal, and pituitary hormones. It also elevates oestrogen and reduces testosterone. All this negatively affects the hair growth cycle, causing hair loss.

So, what can be done? Worry not, Dr Kapoor suggests some ways to minimise the impact of screens on your hair:

Limit your use

Limiting your usage of digital devices is one of the most effective defenses against depreciating hair health. Instead of using your phone to doomscroll before you sleep, read a book. Also, ensure to keep your phone away from yourself while sleeping to reduce radiation exposure. The following steps can be applied:

*No mobile usage for at least 2-3 hours before bedtime.

*Use night mode settings on your laptop, mobile, TV, and other devices.

*Use speaker phone or headphone if you have long calls to attend.

Get good sleep

Visible blue light can cause poor sleep hygiene and insomnia, which negatively affects the body’s cellular repair time. (Source: Freepik) Visible blue light can cause poor sleep hygiene and insomnia, which negatively affects the body’s cellular repair time. (Source: Freepik)

Plenty of quality sleep helps in regenerating the cells. Practice a bedtime routine by going to sleep at the same time each night and create a cosy and comfortable environment for good sleep.

A healthy diet

Increase your protein intake to strengthen your hair. Minimum protein requirements for women is 46 grams daily, 56 grams daily for men, notes the Institute of Medicine.

Reduce stress

Excessive emotional or physical stress, which is connected with injury, illness or surgery can also cause hair loss. There are various ways to reduce stress, including taking a walk in nature, getting a massage, or doing yoga and gardening.

Use a hair serum

Use a gentle and toxin-free hair serum to promote hair growth. (Source: Freepik) Use a gentle and toxin-free hair serum to promote hair growth. (Source: Freepik)

If you want thicker, lustrous locks, then consider using a plant-based hair serum, which is gentle and toxin-free to promote hair growth.

