Thursday, August 12, 2021
Ayurvedic doctor suggests foods to control hair fall

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2021 4:00:19 pm
Consume these food items to prevent hair fall.

We often reach out for expensive shampoos, conditioners and other hair care remedies to curb hair fall. While it’s important to keep the hair and scalp clean, it is equally necessary to identify the causes that may be aiding hair fall. Adequate nutrition is one of the most important keys to healthy and beautiful hair, say experts.

Therefore, it’s important to keep a check on your diet and include all essential nutrients to keep your locks healthy. Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said, “A balanced diet, that is predominately plant-based, can help you get the key nutrients necessary for keeping your hair, skin and nails in great shape”.

In an Instagram post, she suggested some foods to control hair fall. Take a look.

 

Amla juice

Loaded with the goodness of vitamin C, amla juice helps with collagen production that strengthens follicles and boosts hair growth.

Curry leaves

Curry leaves contain antioxidants and essential nutrients that help remove the impurities from your blood and boost oxygen levels in your scalp, which renews the hair follicles.

Sweet potatoes

A yummy source of beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A, this is the tonic required for hair regrowth.

Lentils and beans

Folic acid, protein, and zinc is an essential trio for the repair and growth of hair cells. It helps in strengthening and nourishing hair follicles.

