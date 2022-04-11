‘In reality, it hardly ever is perfect’: Malavika Mohanan pens a note on being comfortable in one’s skin

Celebrities are expected to look perfect all the time. Impossible standards of beauty are set especially for female celebrities who are subjected to a strict gaze. But, many actors are now speaking out against the pressures of perfectionism and sharing stories about accepting themselves as they are, while also highlighting the importance of being comfortable in one’s own skin.

Sameera Reddy, Tahira Kashyap, Anshula Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sonam Kapoor have often been candid about sharing their skin flaws by going filter and makeup-free on social media, sharing how it takes a village for actors to look like they do in front of the camera, and at the same time, accepting one’s imperfections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Recently, Malavika Mohanan took to Instagram to share an unfiltered selfie from a “no-shoot-day” which she said is her “let-your-skin-breathe-day”. She also wrote a post script, adding: “I had a very important shoot yesterday and this pimple decided to pop up as if with a vengeance just 2 days before my shoot 🙄”

The Master actor also shared that she tries to eat healthy and also workout regularly as the skin is a reflection of holistic health, and also shed light on how actors are expected to look both on and off camera: “I just wanted to tell you guys that in photographs it may look like actors have the perfect skin/hair/nails/body blah blah blah, but that hardly ever is the case. In fact, when you see the ad that I shot for yesterday you’ll be like ‘wow such flawless skin!’”.

Mohanan candidly shared that actors have a whole team who help them put their best foot forward “which might look flawless, but in reality it hardly ever is perfect. Also ‘perfect’ is so subjective and a man made construct na?” Conclusively, she suggested to not “get caught up in the idea of ‘perfect’ and treat the occasional pimple/or anything that seems like a flaw like a visiting guest that’ll go away soon or something that’s just a part of what makes you you ♥️”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!