In quarantine, Barack Obama welcomed Malia’s British boyfriend; called him ‘a good kid’

Barack Obama is a doting father, and he keeps setting these dad-goals, which may look impossible to some. But if it makes his daughters happy, he is game. At least that is what we have understood ever since we found out that the former president of the US had opened his house to daughter Malia’s British boyfriend, who had quarantined with them early on.

According to a report in The Independent, Obama shared about his daughter’s dating life during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, on which he was asked about his favourite moments in quarantine with his daughters, Malia (22) and Sasha (19).

The former president revealed the time spent together as a family was enjoyable because “all the teenage stuff is kinda gone now”. “It’s a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kinda gone now and they’re just back and they love you again and they want to spend time with you and they’re funny,” he shared.

In the first month of quarantine, Obama said the family spent their time playing games, and later revealed that elder daughter Malia’s boyfriend had also joined them.

“I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us. Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades, and then having some spades games. And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slap the cards down…”

While he naturally did not reveal the boy’s name, when pressed by the podcast host Ben Simmons, Obama revealed the boy is British, and a “wonderful young man”. “He was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

Adorable, right?

