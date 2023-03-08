scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

In pictures: Kolkata’s Burrabazar celebrates Rolls Royce Holi

The Rolls Royce Holi, a celebration in which a vintage model of the car is used as a chariot of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha, is unique to Kolkata

rolls royce, rolls royce holi, holi, holi celebrations, holi 2023, kolkata, indian expressThe Rolls Royce Holi has now become an intrinsic part of the heritage of Kolkata. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated in unique ways in different places in India. As such, Kolkata’s Burrabazar’s Rolls Royce Holi, which celebrates the arrival of spring in a vintage Rolls Royce car that once belonged to Rudyard Kipling, is one such celebration attended by several devotees and photographers alike.

Also Read |Holi 2023: History, importance, and significance of Holi festival

After using the car for six years, Kipling is believed to have sold it to Kumar Ganga Dhar Bagla in 1927. Since then, the car, a rare variant of the Rolls Royce with the chassis number #6UE, became a moving temple for Radha and Krishna deities at the Bagla family’s Satyanarayan temple, the main organiser of this Holi procession.

rolls royce, rolls royce holi, holi, holi celebrations, holi 2023, kolkata, indian express The Rolls Royce Holi in Kolkata celebrates the arrival of spring in a vintage Rolls Royce. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The vintage car owned by the Bagla family performs the role of a chariot of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. Wooden chariots form part of the procession along with the Rolls Royce.

rolls royce, rolls royce holi, holi, holi celebrations, holi 2023, kolkata, indian express Religious songs are played, and drums and cymbals are used as part of the procession. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

On the 10th day of Fagun, the procession starts from Satyanarayan Jee Temple in Kalakar Street, crosses the Howrah Bridge and moves through the Burrabazar area to reach Shri Ishwar Satyanarayanjee Temple at Mukharam Kanoria Road, where the deities are kept for a few days.

They are brought back to the Satyanarayan Jee Temple in Kalakar Street on the day before Holika dahan.

rolls royce, rolls royce holi, holi, holi celebrations, holi 2023, kolkata, indian express The procession crosses the Howrah Bridge and moves through the Burrabazar area to reach Shri Ishwar Satyanarayanjee Temple. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The only other time of the year the car is rolled out is during Janmashtami. The car had participated in the first Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally in India in 1968.

Also Read |An essential guide to pre and post holi skincare to protect your skin

Dry colours form part of the extravagant Holi celebration as gulal and flowers are thrown by those watching the procession from the buildings around. Hindu religious songs or bhajans are played, and drums and cymbals are used as part of the procession. Thousands of devotees dance and throw gulal as the procession progresses through the lanes and bylanes of Burrabazar.

Advertisement
rolls royce, rolls royce holi, holi, holi celebrations, holi 2023, kolkata, indian express Dry colours form part of the extravagant Holi celebration. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The Rolls Royce Holi has now become an intrinsic part of the heritage of Kolkata.

Also Read
king charles, princess diana, prince william
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Pri...
Kriti Sanon, skincare
Kriti Sanon swears by this morning skincare routine
Karma Sutra: How we choose to suffer is karma in itself
Happy Valentine's Day: Who was St Valentine and why do we celebrate on Fe...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

Gumraah teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur goes dark and Mrunal Thakur dons the uniform, watch video

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Holi
Holi 2023: How the festival is being celebrated across the country
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close