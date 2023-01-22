In pictures: Bengaluru hosts a watch and clock fair

How many watches and clocks are too many? Showcasing the wide variety of such beautiful creations, some of them archaic and some ranking higher on the innovation scale, was the 21st edition of the Indian International Watch and Clock Fair — Samaya Bharati 2023.

The trade exhibition brought together over 300 brands under one roof at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some like vintage style grandfather watches, cutting egde 3D watches and even a special edition Panchanga clock caught the visitors’ attention.

Panchanga clock, an astronomically precise clock. is said to be one of the biggest in the world at 24×24 feet, and is the brainchild of Yajnanarayana Kammaje, an organising member of the event. The watches on display cost anywhere between Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakhs.

The event, inaugurated by CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, displayed over 50,000 different watches. Brands such as HMT, Jaipur Watch Company, Titan, Daks, Aarks and many others participated.

There was also a discussion on building a watch park in the state. Narayan also said that the government will extend its support towards the watch industry in building such a park. He said, “New challenges need to be welcomed in order to evolve and understand the requirement to work around it. Watch Park needs to be brought to reality and we are ready to make it happen. As a Government, we can facilitate and help with land procurement and various permits.”

Hemal Kharod, the chief organiser and also the son of Samaya Bharati founder Mihir Kharod, said, “Despite facing many challenges, the watch industry excelled through innovation. Today, we are showcasing the latest from the world of time.”

The event will take place once in two years, in different cities across the country.

