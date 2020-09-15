In China, a smart city is being planned for future lockdowns and crises

An Instagram post suggests that the architects won a competition to build the community in China. Vicente Guallart of Guallart Architectes wrote: "We have won 1st prize in competition in Xiong’an new City in China, for housing and public facilities blocks with a proposal for a self-sufducient city. Thanks to all team that made it possible!! (sic)" (Source: Instagram/@vicenteguallart)

A new smart city is being made in China, which is touted to be COVID-19-proof. It is being designed so people can stay there safely and protect themselves from future lockdowns. This self-sufficient city is being developed by Spanish architects Guallart, the Insider reports.

The new city, which will essentially be a community, will come up in the Xiong’an province. The outlet reports that it will feature apartments which will have balconies, a terrace for drone deliveries, drone-friendly terraces, some co-working spaces, a vegetable garden, greenhouses, solar panels, kindergarten, and a food market, among other such facilities.

An Instagram post suggests that the architects won a competition to build the community in China. Vicente Guallart of Guallart Architectes wrote: "We have won 1st prize in competition in Xiong'an new City in China, for housing and public facilities blocks with a proposal for a self-sufducient city. Thanks to all team that made it possible!! (sic)"

According to the Insider, the city promises to provide a lot of greenery to its residents. Its streets will be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists, and as per a press release, it will provide a “full life in times of confinement”.

“We cannot continue designing cities and buildings as if nothing had happened. Our proposal stems from the need to provide solutions to the various crises that are taking place in our planet at the same time, in order to create a new urban life based in the circular bioeconomy that will empower cities and communities,” Guallart was quoted as saying.

The buildings in the city will also have something called a ‘metabolic system’, to integrate the production of enerygy, recycle water, food, and material reuse, so as to live sustainably.

