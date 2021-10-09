Important things to keep in mind before using a new skincare product

When it comes to skincare, there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach as everyone has a different skin type and concern.

But, incorporating a new skincare product into your beauty routine can be intimidating and confusing, especially for those with sensitive skin types.

“Therefore, it is important to assess both your products and goals before you experiment with new products. Here are a few things to keep in mind before adding any new product to your routine,” said Arthi Raguram, founder, Deyga Organics.

Take it slow

Make sure to introduce one product at a time to see its effect on the skin. Isolate each new addition by waiting for at least a month before you see the results. “Adding more than one product with active ingredients can be overwhelming for your skin and might lead to a reaction. Besides, it would be difficult to comprehend which product actually works for your skin therefore, balance your enthusiasm and take it slow,” she said.

Perform patch test

No matter what your skin type is, always ensure to do a patch test first. Products with active ingredients can cause a reaction or worsen your skin problem. Reading instructions, labels, or reviews is not enough to determine the effect of the product on the skin. “Apply a small amount of product on a less prominent area like the inner elbow and wait for 24 hours to check for a reaction. If you have a burning sensation, then the product might not be the right choice for you,” she added.

Also Read | Basic skincare: Some everyday habits that can cause acne

Apply in the correct order

Always apply products from thinnest to thickest to ensure that the product is effectively absorbed in the skin. Generally, the right order for skincare is a cleanser, toner, serum (water-based), spot treatment, moisturiser, sunscreen/night cream. “Using a serum after applying a thick moisturiser might not give you desired results,” she suggested.

Here’s what to keep in mind before trying out a new product. (Source : Getty Images / Thinkstock) Here’s what to keep in mind before trying out a new product. (Source : Getty Images / Thinkstock)

Have patience

Sometimes your skin might need a little time to become habitual to a new product hence you might experience breakouts after using products with active ingredients. However, any potential breakout should be brief, and if the problem continues, discontinue using the product. Besides, keep patience to see the desired results as the skin takes time to reveal healthy new skin, eliminating dead skin cells and dirt.

Use product samples

Many beauty brands offer product samples to customers to test for compatibility. Start with samples before committing to their full-size counterparts to avoid any reaction and save money, she advised.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!