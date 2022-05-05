Important things you need to know before relocating your pet

It is a known fact that relocating a pet can be a cumbersome task. There may be a lot of paperwork and expenses involved. According to Faisal Islam, the co-founder of Carry My Pet, a pet transportation company, it is a tad more expensive than human travel, because “it is much more than just booking a flight/train”.

Since not everyone is aware of the process and exactly what it is that makes it so expensive, he decodes in the following points; read on.

“Around six in 10 Indians have a pet and they may dread travelling or moving to a different country/city with them. The reason is the complexity of procedures and the lack of clarity on expenses. While several companies offer pet relocation services that take care of the extensive paperwork, everything incurs separate costs. Domestic pet transportation can cost anywhere between Rs 20,000-60,000; international relocation services start from Rs 2 lakh and can go up to Rs 5 lakh,” he explains.

Why are the costs so high?

* IATA-compliant crates for travel: Whether domestic or international relocation, pet parents need an IATA-certified crate for safe travel. Depending on the size of your pet, the cost can be anywhere between Rs 5,000- 40,000.

* Vet visits and documentation: When it comes to domestic relocation, you must have your pet’s medical records and vaccination details in place. The international transportation mandate has many documents. From proper certification of rabies titer test, vaccination details, fit-to-fly certificate to microchipping, you need to have it all. Each has different costs. Nowadays, pet relocation companies aid you with the paperwork in exchange for fees. Several pet parents prefer using such services.

* Choosing the right mode of transportation: While you have options of relocating via road, air, rail when transporting your pet within the country, the preferred mode is airlines. Not only is it the fastest but also the safest option. However, it is pricey. The bulk of the cost comes from the airplane ticket; it is pertinent your pet travels on a pet-friendly flight.

Transportation via rail is the lesser-explored mode. However, it can be one of the pocket-friendly ways. When travelling by train, you can either book the entire coup or have a confirmed ticket for your pet, along with the permission of fellow travelers. Traveling by road is preferred when the transportation is from a remote or unconnected place. The average cost is somewhere between Rs 15 to Rs 25 per km.

International relocations are done via air. The halts between flights might not cause much discomfort to you. However, longer layovers must include a comfort stop, preferably a pet hotel. From airport check-ins to custom clearance, everything requires paperwork. The cost incurred at the time of landing depends on the tariffs, taxes, and country-specific fees. Your pet relocation coordinator tracks your pet’s every move and is responsible for establishing communication with the customs offices to negotiate entry procedures and ensure the pet is properly looked after.

* Door-to-door expenses: Hiring a trusted driver with a climate-controlled vehicle is essential. Besides the fare, the time spent in traffic or driving longer distances must also be considered when budgeting for pet relocation.

