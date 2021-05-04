‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’: Will Smith’s dad-bod is winning the internet

Will Smith's Instagram keeps getting better, one post at a time. (Source: Will Smith/Instagram)

The pandemic has been going on for a while now, making staying at home the only norm. For more than a year, celebrities have used social media to encourage people to work out, stay in shape and not let the lockdown impositions deter them. While it is commendable and promotes healthy living, here’s the flip side: it may not always feasible.

If you agree with the above statement, then the one post you need to see to cheer yourself up today is Will Smith’s candid confession. The Men in Black actor shared a picture of himself, not flaunting six-pack abs but what in common parlance has come to be known as a ‘dad bod’. He wrote, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

His honesty has won people over. Many showered praise on the post, commenting on the unique relatability. “You’ve been in shape most of your life. You deserve a break haha,” one user wrote. Director Heber Cannon added, “Shoot ‘I Am Legend – Dad Bod edition’ asap.” We agree.

In case you need some more cheer, scroll through the actor’s Instagram feed.

With discomforting news pouring in from all corners, we can all do with some laughter and comfort.