‘I felt like a boy’: Elliot Page graces the cover of TIME magazine

While the actor had come out as gay in 2014, he said "being out was impossible" given his career. In the interview, he talked about "being part of an industry that places crushing standards on actors and viewers alike". (Photo: AP Images)

Elliot Page, in his first interview since coming out as transgender, has graced the cover of TIME magazine. In a powerful exchange, the actor has talked about the fight for trans equality and shared details of his own struggle while embracing his true self.

Titled ‘Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment‘, the article by Katy Steinmetz has quoted him as saying that he wanted to cut his hair short as a nine-year-old and that there was an “acute feeling of triumph” when he was finally allowed. “I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

In fact, Page would even visualise “himself as a boy in imaginary games, freed from the discomfort of how other people saw him: as a girl”.

The 34-year-old actor came out in December 2020 in a long and heartfelt social media post, wherein he reintroduced himself as ‘Elliot’, and added that his pronouns are he/they. The Canadian actor was formerly ‘Ellen Page’.

“It’s hard for him to talk about the days that led up to that disclosure,” wrote Steinmetz.

“This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life, mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety,” Page has been quoted.

While the actor had come out as gay in 2014, he said that “being out was impossible” given his career. In the interview, he talked about “being part of an industry that places crushing standards on actors and viewers alike”. “There are pervasive stereotypes about masculinity and femininity that define how we’re all supposed to act, dress, and speak,” Page said.

In an Instagram post, the magazine has shared the actor’s photograph, in which he sports a new short haircut, a sweatshirt, a pair of jeans, and white shoes — completely casual and comfortable in his skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

The caption reads: “Fathoming one’s gender, an identity innate and performed, personal and social, fixed and evolving, is complicated enough without being under a spotlight that never seems to turn off… But having arrived at a critical juncture, Page feels a deep sense of responsibility to share his truth. “Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric—every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” Page says.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle