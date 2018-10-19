Crushing on IKEA products but can’t travel to Hyderabad? You can now shop online

Swedish home decor brand. (Source: IKEA website)

Ever since IKEA has opened its first store in Hyderabad, there has been a lot of buzz around the Swedish home decor brand. However, for those who can’t travel the distance, there’s some good news. You can get your hands on IKEA products as some of them are now available online, just in time for Diwali.

With a carefully selected range of lights and decorative items, you can create indoor and outdoor lighting solutions that will leave the guests in awe. Some of these items are Strala – Table decoration, LED 5-armed candelabra, Lamp shade, Godafton, and IKEA’s LED block candles.

The first store in Hyderabad was opened with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, five years after it received the government approval in 2013 to invest Rs 10,500 crore to open 25 stores in India by 2025. IKEA officials reportedly visited over 1000 homes of various sizes belonging to different income groups to understand the needs and aspirations of Indians.

The company is now planning to open its next outlet in Bengaluru, which might be followed by Navi Mumbai and Delhi. According to IANS reports, in the next phase, IKEA would cover Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. The store in Bengaluru will be close to Nagasandra metro station and will be spread across 4,00,000 square feet.

