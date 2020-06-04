Have dark spots? Try this homemade face pack

This four-ingredient mask applied twice a week will give you the results you need. (Photo: Getty) This four-ingredient mask applied twice a week will give you the results you need. (Photo: Getty)

Hyperpigmentation isn’t anything new and is usually caused by multiple reasons like hormonal changes, sun exposure, diabetes, among others. However, there are homemade remedies which can be quickly whipped up using easily available ingredients that can come to your rescue. And we need not stress more on the fact that this is indeed the best time to take care of your skin as you are at home, away from any exposure to sunlight, dirt and pollution.

So take a look at this easy-to-make homemade face pack that does wonders for your skin.

In a bowl, add a tablespoon or two of yoghurt along with a tablespoon of rice flour. Next, add a pinch of turmeric and a bit of honey. Mix together and apply all across your neck and face. If you have dry skin type, make sure to add a few drops of coconut or almond oil. Keep it for 15-20 minutes and wash off. Apply the pack twice every week for best results.

Yoghurt works as a great natural exfoliator since the lactic acid breaks down skin cells and helps in lightening the spots, while turmeric has anti-bacterial properties and keeps any infections away. Honey provides nourishment to your skin and gives it a natural glow. Lastly, rice flour is an excellent source of Vitamin B which helps in fading the spots.

