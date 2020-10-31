If you love makeup, you have got to check out these Halloween makeup reels!

Are you all set for Halloween? (Photo: Pixabay)

Halloween is right here and if you are a fan of this spooky day, look no further. We all know the best part about Halloween has to be the candies, costumes, and of course the makeup!

If you want to recreate a look for fun or for some amazing pictures for your social media while you celebrate a socially-distanced Halloween, don’t miss out on these spine-chilling makeup looks. We are sure you will love each of these reels thoroughly.

Want to be a devil? Here is your cue. We love the transition and the makeshift horns are to die for! You cannot miss out on this look! If you don’t have a face painting kit to recreate this look, go wild and use your acrylic colours, but make sure you wash them off within a few hours and follow it up with your skincare routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATIE ENOS | BEAUTY GURU ✨ (@katieenosbeauty) on Oct 20, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

If you are looking for a wearable Halloween look, follow this beauty guru! It is a ‘glam wolf’ look with silver smokey eyes. This look requires on-point blending skills so make sure you are ready to do all the hard work to get the seamless result!

We are all in for fiery red eyebrows and a red wig. If you fear spiders or want to prank someone this Halloween, make sure you give this look a shot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕀𝕄🌬 (@ishanimitraa) on Oct 9, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

This is hands down our favourite look, from the transition to the seamless blending. We would surely love to recreate this. In fact, you could replace the pearls for rhinestones for glam and subdued effect. Are you game for it?

