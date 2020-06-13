Run out of night cream? This DIY helps you make one at home

It is time to switch to organic skincare routines and what better than starting it at home? (Photo: Getty) It is time to switch to organic skincare routines and what better than starting it at home? (Photo: Getty)

With lockdown being extended, it is understandable that most of us are running out of our skincare products and one of them happens to be our much-loved night cream. While it gets difficult to get your hands on an all-in-one night cream that helps you manage all your skincare woes, here’s a DIY which will help you.

It is also organic and isn’t this the best time to do your part for the environment and inculcate regimes that help in the longer run? Take a look at how to make a night cream with easily available ingredients.

*In a little bowl, take 2 tablespoons of rice flour and to this add a whole potato’s juice along with two tablespoons of water. Mix it so that you achieve a brownish running paste.

*Put this mixture on low flame and once it slightly begins to thicken add a vitamin E capsule (you’ll get one easily at the chemist) and add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Lastly, if you have dry skin you can add a few drops of almond oil.

*Mix it all together on a low flame and let it cool. Transfer it to a container which you can store in the refrigerator.

Do not keep this at room temperature and use it within a week.

Aloe vera gel has anti-bacterial properties while almond oil helps to calm dry skin calm and nourishes it from within. Potato juice and rice flour brighten the skin and tighten it overall. Vitamin E helps with acne scarring, hyperpigmentation and delays the onset of wrinkles and fine lines.

Will you switch to a more organic version of skincare?

