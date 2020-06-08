Dark underarms? Try this homemade pack

Using deodorants, melasma along with smoker’s melanosis are some of the many reasons behind dark underarms. (Source: Thinkstock) Using deodorants, melasma along with smoker’s melanosis are some of the many reasons behind dark underarms. (Source: Thinkstock)

We have shared a lot of DIY skin and haircare tips and tricks with you over the last few months. So we thought beginning the week by sharing yet another homemade pack that is sure to amp up your beauty game. But before that, allow us to ask you a question — do you avoid wearing certain type of clothes because you have dark armpits? If the answer to that question is yes, then you are at the right place. The reasons for your underarms being dark could be due to various reasons including chemical irritation due to antiperspirants and deodorants (exactly why we suggest you switch to a natural deodorant), melasma or even smoker’s melanosis.

So if you are looking forward to wear those frilly, strappy dresses this summer, we have got you covered. We have the perfect concoction which will help you lighten your underarms with easily available products. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down:

Can baking soda be used as a deodorant?

All you have to do is mix 2 tsp of besan or gram flour, a tbsp of coconut oil, half tsp of baking soda, a pinch of turmeric along with aloe vera gel. Now squeeze half a lemon and mix to form a thick paste. Apply the paste on your underarm area and wait. Once it is slightly dry, rub the half cut lemon you squeezed and wash it with cold water.

Do this 2-3 times in a week for optimum results.

Coconut oil and lemon juice work great as natural lightening agents, while aloe vera and turmeric have anti-bacterial properties that suck out the gunk and keep bacteria at bay. Additionally, besan works as an excellent scrub to deal with dead skin cells.

