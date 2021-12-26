Looking for some inspiration? Check out the most iconic hairstyles of 2021

Whether you’re looking for some hair-cut inspiration or want to check out the most memorable hairstyles of the year gone by, you’ve come to the right place. As the pandemic rages on, people have become ‘pro’ at cutting their own bangs — a skill they learnt in the lockdowns — while also choosing to visit their hairdressers for a much-needed trim.

We have compiled a list of the most iconic hairstyles of 2021, and who flaunted them. Read on to find out:

Curtain bangs

Possibly the biggest hairstyle trend in 2021, curtains bangs saw a comeback like no other. Usually preferred with mullets in the ’80s America, curtain bangs have a certain unique appeal to them. They can be worn with any hair length and look good on most face shapes. This hairstyle is celebrity approved as stars from Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Hillary Duff and Jennifer Lopez have previously flaunted them. Such a versatile hairstyle, we wonder if this trend is going to continue in 2022.

Fringes

Fringes were a hot favourite in 2021, from Bollywood celebrities such as Sameera Reddy sporting freshly cut ones to women across the world opting for a fresh spin on their regular hairstyle! Fringes are a great way to brighten up hair, add volume and bounce to the mane. They can be styled in different ways. Side swept ones, wisps of hair framing the face, super cropped, chopped fringes were all big hits in 2021.

Blunt bob

Celebrities are no longer opting for super-long hairstyles, especially waist-length hair with no oomph or drama. While irregular texture and sleek updos were all the rage this past year, the best styles were seen on short hair. Blunt, short bobs made a definitive comeback in 2021 with A-listers such as Millie Bobby Brown, Bella Hadid and Charlize Theron sporting this hairstyle.

Natural curls

While the pandemic forced businesses to operate remotely across the world, hairdressers could not continue to do their jobs. As the world leaned towards natural hairstyles and less time to fix hair every day, natural hair textures became all the rage. Celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Beyonce, and Chrissy Teigen flaunted their natural hair textures in 2021, carrying off their gorgeous manes in performances, dinner parties and award ceremonies. Natural curls are set apart by minimal styling products used to create a different texture, a dab of hairspray, and a finger comb.

Long and sleek

Whenever we think of red-carpet events, we visualise sleek, shiny hair, styled to perfection; preferably paired with an equally gorgeous dress. While long hair is not the general mandate from 2021, long and sleek hair is still very ‘in’. Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have sported this hairstyle many times. Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid are fans of sleek updos, regularly flaunting them on the runway and in regular life.

