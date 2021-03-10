‘I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies’: Jennifer Garner talks about post-pregnancy body

Actor Jennifer Garner, who is a mother to three children, recently appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast and spoke at length about growing up, pregnancy, and the pressure to look a certain way after giving birth with author and host Giovanna Fletcher.

The 13 Going on 30 actor revealed that her pregnancy was a “mess” as a lot of things were simultaneously going on then. “I was in the middle of a tv show. I had a movie coming up. I had to call everyone and tell them. I was terrified,” she shared and added in the same breath, “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. There is no right time,” she said.

Adding that she planned later and her “body has been good to go” and that she “lucked out” like that, she went on to address the changes in her body and said that “I can work really hard, and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies, and I always will.”

The 48-year-old movie star stated that though some women can look a certain way after giving birth, she has not been able to and has no qualms about it. “There are some incredible women whose bodies just — no matter how many babies they have, they just bounce right back to that slim hips, no stomach…I mean it’s incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I’m so happy for them. I am not one of them, that is not my gig.”

The actor is a mother to Violet (15) Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9) with former partner Ben Affleck. Lasy year, she had shut down pregnancy speculations which began when she had shared a picture of a carved pumpkin inside a larger one. She shared it with the caption “When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…” triggering a barrage of speculations.

She responded saying, “Still not having more babies. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw the matching smiles,” Garner wrote back….I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not–and never will be–pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [sic] a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story.”