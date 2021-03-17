‘Wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic’: Cara Delevingne on her growing-up years

“I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know that was a thing and actually I think growing up ... I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic," she said. (Source: Reuters)

Actor and model Cara Delevingne opened up about her growing up years with Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast. Delevingne, who identified as pansexual last year, shed light on her struggles accepting herself among other things.

She revealed that growing up, she felt ashamed about her sexuality and, being unexposed to gay culture, was also homophobic.

“I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up… I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of same sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would never, that’s disgusting, ugh,” she said according to a report in The Independent.

“There is still a part of me where I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I could just be straight’. There is still that side to it. It is really complicated. But actually, that was the part of me that I [now] love so much and accept,” she added.

According to Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries, pansexuality is “the state of being sexually attracted to people without regard to their sex or gender identity.”

“The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person,” the actor had told Variety.

Earlier, she was in a relationship with Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson with whom she broke up after almost two years of dating.

Speaking on her modelling years, she said: “I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box — I’m an androgynous person. I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble ‘man’. I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that’s what we are. To trust in your own instincts.”

