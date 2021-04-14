‘I was upset…Tiger was very supportive’: Sharmila Tagore on her bikini photoshoot

Sharmila Tagore talked in a recent interview about how the criticism of the bikini photoshoot affected her. (file photo)

Sharmila Tagore’s photo in a black bikini on the cover of 1966 Filmfare magazine had created enough controversy. In an interview recently, the 76-year-old actor opened up about the much-talked-about photoshoot. “I thought I looked nice,” she told Diya Jaiswal in an interview for book club Ladies Study Group.

Sharmila revealed that the photographer, on the other hand, was hesitant. “But I said, ‘why not’ because it will look good.”

The Aradhana actor, however, was quite affected by the reactions to the photoshoot. “It was quite vitriolic…those days we did not have social media but it was very critical.”

Sharmila was in London at the time the magazine cover was published. “Shakti (Kapoor) ji called me and said we have to do some damage control…I was very upset.”

Despite all controversy, Sharmila’s husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was supportive, the actor said. “I sent a telegram to Tiger and he said, ‘I’m sure you are looking very nice.’ He was very supportive.”

Talking about her learnings from the incident, Sharmila added, “I learnt that if you are a public figure, you have some responsibility. You have to understand who your audience is and what they expect from you. I learnt that while people are attracted towards glamour, they don’t really have all that much respect for that. I wanted to be respected, I wanted to be liked so I slowly started changing my image.”