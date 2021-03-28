‘Needed time to get my head around it’: Ellie Goulding on why she waited 30 weeks to share news of pregnancy

In February this year, English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding shared that she is expecting a baby with husband Casper Jopling. Recently, she also opened up on why she waited till she was 30 weeks pregnant to share the news.

In an interview with The Telegraph, further quoted in a report in People.com, Goulding reasoned the delay: “Just a few more weeks to go. And then I will be a mum… It still feels strange to say those words out loud… I needed time to get my head around it. Last year I released an album and I’d finished writing a book,” she shared. Her last album Brightest Blue came out in July 2020.

“Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband’s big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house… Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something – I’d also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs!” she added.

Back in February, she had shared the news of her pregnancy saying, “I’ve received so many kind messages of love and well wishes today, thank you so much and thank you.”

During the course of the interview, the singer also disclosed she did not think about pregnancy before she was expecting herself. “I needed that space to process what was happening. I’ve always defined myself as a touring musician. That’s who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn’t in my mind frame, I’ve never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood.”

