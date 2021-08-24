‘I have missed the freedom to be curious, free and without fear’: Aditi Rao Hydari

From her powerful acting to her elegant style and perfect makeup, Aditi Rao Hydari is admired for numerous reasons. And a quick look at her social media is enough to prove that she likes to keep it fuss-free yet elegant, as she shares that she likes it “clean and effortless”.

In an exclusive email interaction, the Padmaatvat actor talks about her lockdown experience, style mantra, her skin and hair care secrets and the one thing she really missed amid the pandemic. Excerpts:

The world, as we knew it, has changed massively in the last two years. How have you been coping with the changes?

By being grateful for everything that I have, especially, all the love. And by being as kind and generous as I possibly can.

How would you describe your lockdown experience, and what has been your biggest learning?

I spent time with my family at home in Hyderabad. I haven’t spent so much time at home for a long time. I learnt to listen again, breathe deep, look at and feel everything around me. I had the privilege to be able to do that, and I realise that. I tried to reach out and help as many people as I could. I think what really struck me was understanding priorities and putting things into perspective.

What does your diet and fitness routine look like — has it changed in the last two years?

I felt really nourished at home through lockdown, physically and emotionally. I revisited a lot of things I did while growing up dancing, yoga, and singing.

Fashion, too, witnessed a change in the way it is perceived with sustainability becoming a buzzword. What is your opinion of the same?

For me, however much I have to dress up, I like to keep it lived-in and effortless. Lockdown and the lack of access to my entire wardrobe in Mumbai made me realise how little we actually need. Happiness, health, good food, love, that’s what beauty is all about. And fashion- PJ’s and bead head, effortless and perpetually recycled!

How would you describe your personal fashion; and the one trend that is a strict no-no for you?

I never know what’s in trend. I wear what I like. Sanam (Ratansi), my stylist, helps me on the days I am going to work and have a responsibility towards a brand. For rest, I repeat my clothes, my shoes and I okay with my clothes and mix and match them for a change like any girl does. I’m lucky I have access to a lot of lovely clothes and people who make me look good. But with all of it, I still always veer towards keeping it clean and effortless.

What is the one thing you really look forward to doing once things resume normalcy?

I love meeting and hugging people, and I have missed travelling, the freedom to be curious, to actually just be free and without fear.

As much as you are admired for your acting skills, you also have a major following when it comes to fashion and hair/skincare. What is the secret to your glowing skin? Are you someone who swears by home remedies?

I’ve always sworn by simple kitchen remedies. I’m particular about my skin, but I don’t do so as much as people probably think I do. I don’t have much of a routine. I just listen to my skin and the weather and nourish my skin as much as possible.

Health is increasingly becoming a priority for people, and there is a clear shift and focus towards a holistic way of life. I’ve been brought up on natural medicine, using the goodness from my kitchen as a way to maintain a more sustainable wellness regime. I’m glad that ‘Clean Beauty’ took center stage at a platform like The Luxe Life by Tata CLiQ Luxury where I could share some of my family’s beauty secrets.

The one thing you really missed amid the pandemic?

Freedom.